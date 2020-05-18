Viah Nai Karauna: Similarities And Differences Between Asees Kaur & Preetinder's Songs

The Indian TV industry has often sought inspiration from the music industry, from stories to the soundtrack. With popular B-town celebs like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar singing for their films, TV celebs are also not leaving any stones unturned by either singing a song for their serials or featuring in a song/album. Recently, the song Viah Nai Karauna has become the talk of the town for its casting and romantic beats. However, many of us are unaware of the fact that Viah Nai Karauna was also released earlier in 2019 and it bears some similarities with the current song. Keep reading to know more details about the song.

Viah Nai Karauna - Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's most awaited music video Viah Nai released on May 14, 2020. The song made the audience fall in love with the couple once again. The beautiful chemistry between the lead actors reminded fans of their moments on the show Kundali Bhagya. The song Viah Nai Karauna is a soulful track which begins with peppy music and hits the right chords. As per the name, the song is all about weddings.

The music video starts with a wedding function where Shraddha Arya enters the wedding venue looking absolutely gorgeous and on seeing her, Dheeraj Dhoopar is left amazed. From teasing each other to dancing together, the duo impresses the audience with their lovey-dovey bonding in this song. Right from the music of the song to the story, everything about the song is well executed by the makers and the actors.

Popular singer Asees Kaur lent her melodious voice to the track Viah Nai Karauna. On the other hand, Rajat Nagpal composed the music of the song. The slow-paced song has some beautiful lyrics that are penned by Babbu. The song is produced by Anshul Garg and directed by Gurinder Bawa.

Viah Nai Karauna - Mr. Faisu & Ankita Sharma

One of the biggest and prominent names from today's list of digital superstars is Mr Faisu, who has turned out to be a game-changer. With more than 11 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 26 million on TikTok, the star featured in the song Viah Nai Karauna in the year 2019. He was paired opposite Ankita Sharma for the song. Ankita is also a famous face on the small screen and is known for her performances in serials like Laal Ishq, Yeh Vaada Raha, Lajwanti and many more.

The song Viah Nai Karauna starts with Faisu delivering some romantic lines to Ankita. Unlike the above song, even though this song shows a love story between the lead pair, the storyline of the song is too different. In this song, their love begins from the college days where Faisu always teases Ankita and makes her jealous.

But at the end, Faisu visits Ankita's place with his parents with a marriage proposal and the two finally get engaged. The romantic version of this song is sung by Preetinder. Although lyrics of both the songs are same and are written by Babbu, the music for the new song is given by Mix Singh.

