Amrit Maan Wants THIS Picture Of His Late Mother To Be His First Tattoo; See Post

Punjabi singer Amrit Maan revealed that he would be getting his first tattoo soon. It will be a picture of him and his late mother, as a tribute to her. The actor-singer lost his mother a month ago, who was ill for a long time.

Amrit Maan wants his first tattoo to be of his late mother

Amrit Maan is quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than 2 million followers. He took to the social media platform to reveal that he wants his mother’s picture as his first tattoo. The artist shared a fan-made sketch of a picture which he originally posted a month ago. It has Amrit kissing his late mother’s head. As he shared the fan-made sketch, he mentioned that he wants the image to be his first tattoo. Amrit Maan captioned the post, “This will be my First TattooðŸ™ðŸ½...plz recommend kaun bna sakda ðŸ™ðŸ½ thanx @akash_randhawa_arts for this special oneðŸ™ðŸ½..Miss you MAAâ¤ï¸” (sic).

Amrit Maan’s Instagram post caught many eyes. Many of the social media users posted red heart emoticons in the comment section. A user also mentioned that it is a “beautiful moment” to get inked with. As the Punjabi artist asked recommendation from his followers, on whom should he get the tattoo made, fans started to pour out their suggestions as well. Tattoo artists Gill, Kaimzinkzone and Sonu were mentioned by several users. Check out comments on his post.

Amrit Maan’s mother passes away

On June 29, 2020, Amrit Maan shared the sad news of the demise of his mother. He posted a picture with his late mother on his Instagram handle. The singer penned down an emotional note with the photo. He wrote that their journey together was only till here and he wishes to be born as her son in every life. The artist mentioned many of his dreams went with her and he needed her. Amrit stated that they will meet soon and he will try to walk on the path that she showed him. In the end, he promised that he would eat food on time.

Later, Amrit Maan shared two more pictures with his mother. One picture has him kissing his late mother and he wrote that he wants the moment to come back. He mentioned that he is heartbroken knowing that she would not call him again. Another post had a throwback picture of Amrit from his childhood, sitting on his mother’s lap. He captioned the picture saying that he searches for his mom, sometimes in the pictures and sometimes in the stars.

Amrit Maan’s latest track, Asi Oh Hunne Aa, was released yesterday. It stars Aveera Singh Masson with music from Ikwinder “Ikky” Singh. The song is sung, written and composed by Amrit Maan. It reached more than 3 million views in the first 24 hours of its release.

