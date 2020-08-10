Armaan Malik Asks Fans Their Favourite Part From 'Mera Intezaar Karna', Netizens Respond

Singer Armaan Malik unveiled his much-awaited track titled Mera Intezaar Karna for the film Khuda Haafiz today, i.e. August 10, 2020. The song has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and music lovers. Netizens went all out to share the video and write all things nice about it. The newly released song is a soothing number that captures the feeling of longing.

Since the release of his song, Armaan has been interacting with his fans asking them about their favourite part about the song and netizens have been responding to the singer with several messages. Taking to his twitter handle, Armaan went on to ask fans, “What is your favourite part from #MeraIntezaarKarna?”

What is your favourite part from #MeraIntezaarKarna? 🤔 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) August 10, 2020

Seeing this tweet from the singer, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. Fans and netizens went on to reveal their favourite part of the song. One of the users wrote, “the whole song with heart emojis.” While the other one went on to mention a part of the song. However, most the users went on to say that the whole song is their favourite and that they are listening to it on loop. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Mera intezaar karna 💜💜 that line is mesmerizing ♥️ — sál mã (@imsalma1512) August 10, 2020

Phir chandini raatein voh aayege,

Phir se milege hum sanam 😭❤

#MeraIntezaarKarna — nazAM🦋|HBD Ana❤| (@NazAM__) August 10, 2020

Whole song

Each and every lines#MeraIntezaarKarna — स्माइली✨🇳🇵 (@suzta_rml) August 10, 2020

Whole song is AMazing — PALAK ✨ (@palak4palak_) August 10, 2020

More about the song

The song is also a special one for music enthusiasts considering this is the first time Armaan Malik collaborates with music composer Mithoon for the song. The song Mera Intezaar Karna is a soothing romantic melody from the film, with the vocals of Armaan Malik and the beautiful composition and lyrics of Mithoon. In the video, Vidyut is seen remembering all the sweet and happy moments he spent with his wife before she gets kidnapped. Shivaleeka too is seen missing Vidyut's character in this song. Watch the music video below.

About the film

The movie Khuda Haafiz is written and helmed by Faruk Kabir and bankrolled by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Panorama Studios. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in pivotal roles, supporting roles with Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, and Shiv Panditt. The film is scheduled to premiere from August 14, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar.

