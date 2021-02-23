As Daft Punk Announces Split, Fans Reminisce 'out Of The World' 2006 Coachella Performance

The electronic French duo comprising of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel De Homem-Christo called Daft Punk, make dance music. The duo, who never revealed their faces, wear a robotic metal-looking mask covering their head. The duo was formed in 1993 and gained popularity in the late 90s as the biggest contributor to the French House movement.

Daft Punk's split was announced on the 22nd of February, 2021 through a Youtube video where Daft Punk can be seen walking in the desert with their metallic helmets and suits when one of the pair reveals a detonator attached to him as he explodes. Upon announcing their split, several fans could not help but reminisce about their iconic Coachella performance in 2006. The duo set a standard for live music through their performance that still has music lovers in awe of the band.

A fan also commented that their influence on music cannot be overstated. He also commented about how glad he was for the duo as they get to enjoy their life knowing what they have done for the music industry. He called the moment 'bittersweet'. One fan chimed in and expressed her gratefulness thanking the duo for the past 28 years of their career.

Daft Punk's 2006 Coachella performance

The 29th of April in 2006, ten years ago at Coachella, was not only a turning point for Daft Punk but also for the Dance Music industry. Playing their third album Human After All, the duo played a perfect medley of all their songs that had the crowd wondering about the then-unknown duo. Their iconic performance set a level for live music as not only the music but their stage had an impact on the audience. With the pyramid stage, live music, and stage presence, Daft Punk's 2006 Coachella [erformance is forever ingrained in the minds of music lovers as one of the greatest live performances of all time.

Fans' tweets about Daft Punk's Coachella performance

While many fans were still reeling from the shock, several fans thanked Daft Punk for contributing to the music industry. Twitter user Brownies & Lemonade tweeted a video of Daft Punk's Coachella performance and wrote that this performance was 'the most important and game-changing moment in the history of electronic music'. Complex Twitter account tweeted saying that Daft Punk are aliens and they are not from this planet referring to their out-of-the-world music. A user also shared a video of their Coachella performance and wrote that it was a turning point for music as they debuted their pyramid stage and that 'nothing was same after that'.

daft punk - coachella 2006 - the most important, game changing moment in the history of electronic music pic.twitter.com/haGDDshpEK — Brownies & Lemonade🍫🍋 (@TeamBandL) February 22, 2021

Daft Punk at Coachella in 2006: “They are aliens. They are not from planet Earth.” 🛸🎶



Thank you for the 28 years of memories. pic.twitter.com/BFsGuZRhNa — Complex (@Complex) February 22, 2021

Daft Punk’s Coachella 2006 set was a turning point for electronic music.



The debut of their pyramid stage.



“Nothing was the same after that...”



pic.twitter.com/EIk4e8dc29 — Dancing Astronaut (@dancingastro) February 22, 2021

