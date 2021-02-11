Ashutosh Bhardwaj Aka AASH Releases Debut Track Titled 'Be My Valentine'

Singer Ashutosh Bhardwaj has released his debut single Be My Valentine on February 9. The singer-songwriter who goes by the stage name AASH has stated that his single will become the love song for the season as it arrives just ahead of Valentine’s Day. Find out what the artist has to say about his debut track.

Ashutosh Bharadwaj aka AASH releases debut track titled Be My Valentine

Delhi-based singer, composer, rapper and songwriter Ashutosh Bhardwaj has made his debut and has released his single. The song is called Be My Valentine and was released on Tuesday, February 9, a few days before the Valentine's Day. This love track features social media personalities Randeep Rai and Purabi Bhargava. The song is about the complexities of love and has released on TM Music’s official Youtube channel. So far, it has garnered more than a million views on the platform.

AASH had realised his dream and passion for music while he was still a teen and honed his talent over the year before releasing his music in the public domain. The singer has composed and written the song himself and says that it has been inspired by memories and moments that he has lived over the years. He adds that the song captures the essence of love and the magic it has over people.

Talking about the song he further adds, “I’m excited and nervous at the same time. Be my Valentine is extremely close to my heart as a lot of it comes from personal experiences, memories and moments I have cherished for long”. The singer further adds that he is glad that his song is being released by the TM label and appreciated them for being artist-friendly. AASH smiles as he says, “I’m glad that Be My Valentine is being released by TM music which is such an artist-friendly label. They have been extremely supportive and I’m just happy that with their support the song will reach far and wide.”

