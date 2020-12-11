Asim Riaz Takes To Social Media To Post His Workout Routine, Fans Go "hotness Overload"

Asim Riaz took to Instagram and treated fans with two videos of him working out. The model was spotted fully engrossed in his upper body workout as the camera recorded his sets. Fans of Asim loved the video and tagged it as 'hotness overload'. The former Bigg Boss contestant is known to be quite a fitness enthusiast and often posts pictures and videos of himself working out which have served as motivation to his fans.

Also Read | Check Out Asim Riaz's Cute Gesture For Himanshi Khurana On Her Birthday

Asim Riaz takes to social media to post his workout routine

Also Read | Did You Know Aly Goni And Asim Riaz's Friendship Goes Way Back? See Their Old Pic

In the video uploaded recently, Asim Riaz can be performing a dumbbell set as he lifts it up to get the necessary pump. As the video plays along, the camera flaunts his well-toned chest along with his biceps and upper body in general. The actor stays focused throughout the set and manages to pack in a good video which fans loved very much. As the video plays along, the model can be seen in shorts and shirtless as he worked out. Fans found this to be extremely exciting and began commenting praises to Asim in the comments section. The actor has a huge fan base and thus a number of comments and likes flooded the post he posted on social media. Within a few hours of posting the video, the actor garnered a significant amount of likes and comments from fans who marvelled at his immense workout regime. They praised Asim for his dedication and further applauded his effort to motivate others through his workout videos.

Also Read | Asim Riaz & DJ Snake Spotted In Dubai Together, Fans Speculate A New Collaboration

A few days back, Asim Riaz posted another video where the model was seen working out on his core. He hung from a pull-up bar and performed a variety of leg raises. He targeted his abs and core in general for this workout and managed to get in a clean set. As the video progressed, Asim amused fans with his agility and variations through which he performed the set. Asim Riaz has a well-toned body and a muscular core and thus this particular exercise was showcased as one of the primary exercises to get a strong core such as his. Fans found the video to be motivating and commented several praises on this video as well.

Also Read | Asim Riaz Drops Breath-taking First Poster Of Next Music 'Veham' With Sakshi Malik

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.