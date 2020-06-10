Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurrana's Chemistry Sparks Fire, Fans Praise 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'

Bigg Boss 13's contestants and star couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana seem to be head over heels each other in real life, and now have yet another video that shows their wonderful chemistry together. The two recently starred in a song named Khyaal Rakhya Kar sung by Preetinder. The video has sent all the 'Asimanshi' fans swooning over the young couple.

Fans react to Asim and Himanshi's Khyaal Rakhya Kar

Asim Riaz shared a snippet of the song on his Instagram account. He asked his fans to go and watch the song and to let him know whether they liked it or not in the caption of the post. The fans shared their positive as well as negative reactions in the comments section of the post:

Fans are completely gushing out with heaps of appreciation and praise for Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana. One fan wrote that their performance was very brilliant and the song is nice to hear. Another fan claimed that ‘Asimanshi’ is the best while a user claimed that they love the song very much. A fan page of Asim called the two ‘Cutest Couple’. Another comment read ‘Song is awesome and Asimanshi is looking adorable together’. A fan from Singapore also poured out love for Asim while another claimed that their chemistry is on fire:

(Source: Asim Riaz Instagram)

While the above were the comments on Asim’s Instagram, many also shared their opinions about the song on the YouTube video. A fan on YouTube claimed that Asim is perfect at acting, dance, performance and expression as well. Himanshi was termed as the ‘Expression queen’ by a user while another swooned over her ‘pretty eyes’. A user shared that Asim has improved a lot and that his efforts need to be praised. A comment read ‘True Stories Never Have Endings’. One called Asim and Himanshi’s romance ‘cute and innocent’.

(Source: Khyaal Rakhya Kar Video YouTube)

This is not the first of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana's videos. Before Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana featured in a song named Kalla Sohna Nai. The song was released on March 19, 2020. The two actors can be seen romancing to the tunes of the song. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar. While Kalla Sohna Nai is shown to be from Himanshi’s point to view to Asim, Khyaal Rakhya Kar is a song which is from Asim’s end for Himanshi. It seems the young and lovely couple are proud to show off their love and care for each other and also share good chemistry, as claimed by their fans and lovers.

