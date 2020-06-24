'Teri Mitti' Singer B Praak To Be A Father Soon; Calls Himself A 'hot Daddy'

Teri Mitti singer B Praak shared a photo on his official Instagram account and revealed that he is about to become a father. The Punjabi singer and music composer surprised everyone with great news.

B Praak to be a dad soon

Recently, B Praak took to social media and posted a photo of himself with wife Meera Bachan, on his official Instagram handle. The duo is twinning in white shaded outfits in the snap. In the caption accompanying his post, the singer wrote, "Hey Baby Mommy Daddy Is Waiting For Uh! ðŸ˜ðŸ˜♥ï¸♥ï¸#BlessingOnTheWay #IGotUs Thankuu #MeeruðŸ’‹ðŸ’‹Gorgeous Mommy Hot DaddyðŸ˜œ#BPraak" (sic).

In the picture, B Praak wore a crisp white shirt featuring a distinct print and teamed it with a pair of jet black jeans. On the other hand, Meera Bachan can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a comfy white dress. She has accessorised her outfit with a floral tiara and has sported a Mom to Be sash. Moreover, the singer’s wife has kept her highlighted hair loose for the complete look. They are blowing a kiss at each other in the picture. Check out B Praak’s Instagram photo.

Congratulatory posts

The music composer’s fans and followers were stunned with the news. His photo garnered over 2.37 lakh likes and around 2726 comments within 15 hours of posting. Numerous celebrities and fans dropped their comments congratulating the duo for having a baby.

Singers, actors, and comedians like Nupur Sanon, Gaurav Gera, Sonam Bajwa, and Mika Singh showered their blessings on Meera Bachan and B Praak. Here’s what celebrities and fans commented on the post. Take a look:

B Praak's career

B Praak is a popular Punjabi music composer, who rose to fame after debuting as a singer with Mann Bharrya. It garnered a lot of attention from the fans and the critics alike. His widely known works in Bollywood include Kesari in Teri Mitti song, Saki Saki in Batla House, Maana Dil in Good Newwz, Dilbara in Pati Patni Aur Woh. He was a guest composer for Naah Goriye in Bala. B Praak has also composed popular singles such as Pachtaoge featuring Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi, and Akshay Kumar’s Filhall, which he also sang.

