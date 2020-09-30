'Badan Pe Sitare 2.0' Singer Sehnoor Feels Overwhelmed By Fans' Response

Asim Riaz and Sehnoor’s much-awaited music video titled Badan Pe Sitare released last week. Ever since its release, the video has got more than 4.5 million views until now and is garnering more with every passing minute. Featuring Asim Riaz and Sehnoor, the remake video of Mohammed Rafi's classic Badan Pe Sitare released on September 25, 2020, and is currently trending on YouTube.

Sehnoor and Asim Riaz's song Badan Pe Sitare 2.0 out now

Asim Riaz and Sehnoor have been getting praise for their chemistry in the show. Since the two were shipped together for this song, fans are waiting to see them together again. The popular party track is a remix of a classic song from the 60s, as mentioned above. The remix for the legendary Bollywood song is crooned by Stebin Ben and Sehnoor herself. Singer Sehnoor's melodious voice has also managed to win the hearts of her fans.

The singer is very happy to be receiving a great response from her fans and is grateful for them. She thanked her fans and said that she is thankful for each and everyone for loving and supporting her. She added that she feels great to be appreciated and recognised to be a part of team #BadanPeSitare. Singer Sehnoor shared a small video clipping of her song Badan Pe Sitaare on Instagram. The entire song has been shared on YouTube. Earlier, Sehnoor had also lent her voice for the song Girlfriend, which also gained her immense popularity amongst the audience.

Mohammed Rafi was a popular singer from the 90s. One of his best-track Badan Pe Sitare has been recreated with modern beats and rhythms, making it a perfect party track to groove on. The sizzling chemistry between Asim Riaz and Sehnoor can be visible in the song, which has managed to impress many fans. On the work front, Sehnoor is coming up with many exciting projects which will be announced soon.

