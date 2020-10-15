BBMAs 2020 Winners List: Billie Eilish And Post Malone Receive Multiple Awards

The BBMAs 2020 were held on Wednesday at the Dolby Theatre in California. Kelly Clarkson hosted the awards for the third time. Several artists performed at the event such as Alicia Keys Brandy, BTS and Luke Combs, John Legend, to name a few. Many of the popular artists took home the trophy this year. Artists namely Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Post Malone received the maximum nominations out of which Eilish and Post Malone bagged multiple awards. Let’s take a quick look at the BBMAs 2020's complete list of winners.
Top New Artist: Billie Eilish
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan-Voted): Harry Styles
Top Artist: Post Malone
Top Male Artist: Post Malone
Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish
Top Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone
Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone
Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone
Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers
Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted): BTS
Top Touring Artist: Pink
Top R&B Artist: Khalid
Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid
Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour: Khalid
Top Rap Artist: Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B
Top Rap Tour: Post Malone
Top Country Artist: Luke Combs
Top Country Male Artist
Top Country Album
Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour: George Strait
Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco
Top Rock Tour: Elton John
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Top R&B Album: Khalid “Free Spirit”
Top Country Album: Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”
Top Soundtrack: “Frozen II”
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”
Top Christian Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”
Top Rap Album: Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Top Rock Album: Tool “Fear Inoculum”
Top Latin Album: J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”
Top Gospel Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”
Top Hot 100 Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Collaboration (Fan-Voted): Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
Top Streaming Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Top Radio Song: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”
Top R&B Song: Khalid “Talk”
Top Country Song: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Top Latin Song: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”
Top Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Top Christian Song: for KING & COUNTRY “God Only Knows”
Top Gospel Song: Kanye West “Follow God”
Top Dance/Electronic Song: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”
