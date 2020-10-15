BBMAs 2020 Winners List: Billie Eilish And Post Malone Receive Multiple Awards

The BBMAs 2020 were held on Wednesday at the Dolby Theatre in California. Kelly Clarkson hosted the awards for the third time. Several artists performed at the event such as Alicia Keys Brandy, BTS and Luke Combs, John Legend, to name a few. Many of the popular artists took home the trophy this year. Artists namely Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Post Malone received the maximum nominations out of which Eilish and Post Malone bagged multiple awards. Let’s take a quick look at the BBMAs 2020's complete list of winners.

Billboard Music Awards 2020 Winners List:

Top New Artist: Billie Eilish

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan-Voted): Harry Styles

Top Artist: Post Malone



Top Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish

Top Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone

Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers

Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted): BTS

Top Touring Artist: Pink

Top R&B Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour: Khalid

Top Rap Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B

Top Rap Tour: Post Malone

Top Country Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour: George Strait

Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco

Top Rock Tour: Elton John

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

BBMAs 2020: ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Top R&B Album: Khalid “Free Spirit”

Top Country Album: Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

Top Soundtrack: “Frozen II”

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”

Top Christian Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Top Rap Album: Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Top Rock Album: Tool “Fear Inoculum”

Top Latin Album: J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”

Top Gospel Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”

BBMAs 2020: SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Collaboration (Fan-Voted): Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Top Streaming Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Radio Song: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Top R&B Song: Khalid “Talk”

Top Country Song: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Top Latin Song: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”

Top Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Top Christian Song: for KING & COUNTRY “God Only Knows”

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West “Follow God”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”

