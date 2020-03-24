Bella Hadid 'can't Help But Think The Same As Fans' About The Weeknd's After Hours

The Weeknd recently dropped his latest album After Hours. As soon as the album dropped, fans quickly started speculating that the songs hint at the singer's Ex-Bella Hadid. A leading news source reported that Hadid knows The Weeknd has always put his heart and soul into his music. The report added that Bella can definitely see why the fans would think that some of the songs would hint at her and added that Bella Hadid can't help but think the same.

The Weeknd, born as Abel Tesfaye, and Bella Hadid dated from 2015 to November 2016 and started dating again from 2018-2019. With the on-again-off-again relationship, fans were already expecting The Weeknd's latest album to have songs about Bella Hadid on it. And reportedly, that is something that Bella totally understands and respects.

The source continued that Bella Hadid understands that musicians write about their past relationships or heartbreaks. They further added that Bella and Abel have a lot of history together and it does not just go away because they are not together anymore. The source continued that despite things not working out, there are people that will always have a special place and said that it is the kind of connection they have.

As the fans listened to the album, they found one particular song that hinted the most of being about Bella Hadid. Titled Escape in LA, the song has certain lyrics that had the fans convinced that it is about the model. Fans also found one of The Weeknd's songs to be about his other ex, Selena Gomez. On the track Save Your Tears, the lyrics open with "I saw you dancing in a crowded room" and fans are speculating that this is a not so subtle hint at Selena's song Crowded Room from her 2020 album Rare.

