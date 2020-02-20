The Weeknd Fans Think 'Afterhours' Might Be An Apology To Bella Hadid

The Weeknd has been a trending topic since he released the third and the title track from his latest album Afterhours. The lyrics of the song state that he currently regrets ending things with one particular girl. The singer has been releasing a spree of tracks from his upcoming album.

The Weeknd was rumoured to be in a fling with the popular Victoria Secret model, Bella Hadid at different times. The two were reported to be in love in 2018 but later ended up calling it quits. Due to their long and rocky history, fans have started connecting the lyrics of the new song, Afterhours with Bella Hadid.

Also Read | The Weeknd Announces Release Date Of New Album 'Afterhours', Launches Title Track

This is what fans had to say about Afterhours' possible connection to Bella:

It's obvious that he wrote this for Bella. There are so many references in #AfterHours about her and past songs he's written bout her (wasted times, wake up, lost in the fire, die for you, etc) The only reference I see about Selena is when he says "I stayed w her in spite of u" — Ai (@suichwan) February 19, 2020

So Abel dated Selena to spite Bella

Abel broke up with Selena,

Selena went back to Jb,

Abel cries abot Selena on “my dear melancholy”

Jb left Sel and got married,

Selena “lose you to love me”.

Bella 🤝 Selena likes each other Weeknd #Afterhours needing Bella back pic.twitter.com/AUlS3fG68n — For Selena (@SGonmymind) February 19, 2020

Also Read | The Weeknd Is Worth THIS Much Ever Since He Became An International Platinum Star

The Weeknd's Afterhours lyrics

"I know it's all my fault / Made you put down your guard / I know I made you fall / I said you were wrong for me / I lied to you, I lied to you, I lied to you (To you) / Can't hide the truth, I stayed with her in spite of you / You did some things that you regret, still right for you / 'Cause this house is not a home."

Also Read | Selena Gomez To Have A Song Dedicated To Her In The Weeknd's Latest Album?

More About The Weeknd's Afterhours

The Weeknd recently dropped the third and the title song from his latest album, Afterhours. The latest album seems to have a theme that gets the listeners into a melancholic mood and the singer has let out the release date of his latest album, Afterhours through an Instagram post. The singer will be releasing his first studio album with Afterhours since his 2016 album, Starboy.

Also Read | The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Might Become UK Number 1 Single For The First Time

Also Read | The Weeknd Opens Up Post His 'Heartless' Release, "I Have The Best Fans. XO Til The Death"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.