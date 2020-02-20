The Debate
The Weeknd Fans Think 'Afterhours' Might Be An Apology To Bella Hadid

Music

The Weeknd fans have been trying to figure out the lyrics to 'Afterhours' and have speculated that it be an apology to Bella Hadid. Read to know more details

the weeknd

The Weeknd has been a trending topic since he released the third and the title track from his latest album Afterhours. The lyrics of the song state that he currently regrets ending things with one particular girl. The singer has been releasing a spree of tracks from his upcoming album.

The Weeknd was rumoured to be in a fling with the popular Victoria Secret model, Bella Hadid at different times. The two were reported to be in love in 2018 but later ended up calling it quits. Due to their long and rocky history, fans have started connecting the lyrics of the new song, Afterhours with Bella Hadid.

Also Read | The Weeknd Announces Release Date Of New Album 'Afterhours', Launches Title Track

This is what fans had to say about Afterhours' possible connection to Bella:

Also Read | The Weeknd Is Worth THIS Much Ever Since He Became An International Platinum Star

The Weeknd's Afterhours lyrics

 "I know it's all my fault / Made you put down your guard / I know I made you fall / I said you were wrong for me / I lied to you, I lied to you, I lied to you (To you) / Can't hide the truth, I stayed with her in spite of you / You did some things that you regret, still right for you / 'Cause this house is not a home."

Also Read | Selena Gomez To Have A Song Dedicated To Her In The Weeknd's Latest Album?

More About The Weeknd's Afterhours

The Weeknd recently dropped the third and the title song from his latest album, Afterhours. The latest album seems to have a theme that gets the listeners into a melancholic mood and the singer has let out the release date of his latest album, Afterhours through an Instagram post. The singer will be releasing his first studio album with Afterhours since his 2016 album, Starboy.

Also Read | The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Might Become UK Number 1 Single For The First Time

Also Read | The Weeknd Opens Up Post His 'Heartless' Release, "I Have The Best Fans. XO Til The Death"

 

 

