The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Berlin Film Festival 2020 Lineup Is Out; See Full List

Music

Berlin Film Festival 2020 lineup has been announced by the officials. Read on to know more details about the festival. Here is the complete list of lineups.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Berlin Film Festival 2020

Germany’s most prestigious award event, Berlin International Film Festival, is just around the corner. Along with Venice Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival, Berlinale is considered the ‘Big Three’. The 70th Berlin International Film Festival will be taking place this year in the month of February, from February 20 to March 1, 2020. The official line-up of the grand event has been announced. Read on to know more about the same here.

READ | 'Dead Poets Society' And Other Hollywood Films That Will Make You Contemplate Life

Berlin Film Festival 2020 unveils line up for this year

On Wednesday, The Berlin International Film Festival revealed the contenders for its 70th edition. The announced films will compete to covert the Gold and Silver Bears. The line-up for the event is here:

READ | 'BoJack Horseman' And Other TV Shows That Will Make You Contemplate Life

Berlin Alexanderplatz

Germany / Netherlands

by Burhan Qurbani

 

DAU. Natasha

Germany / Ukraine / United Kingdom / Russian Federation

by Ilya Khrzhanovskiy, Jekaterina Oertel

 

The Woman Who (Ran Domangchin yeoja)

Republic of Korea

by Hong Sangsoo

 

Delete History (Effacer l’historique)

France / Belgium

by Benoît Delépine, Gustave Kervern

 

The Intruder (El prófugo)

Argentina / Mexico

by Natalia Meta

 

Bad Tales (Favolacce)

Italy / Switzerland

by Damiano & Fabio D’’Innocenzo

 

First Cow

USA

by Kelly Reichardt

 

 

Irradiated (Irradiés)

France / Cambodia

by Rithy Panh

 

The Salt of Tears (Le sel des larmes)

France / Switzerland

by Philippe Garrel

 

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

USA

by Eliza Hittman

 

Days (Rizi)

Taiwan

by Tsai Ming-Liang

READ | 'Game Of Thrones' Spinoff Show Starts Casting Call; Looks For Actors To Play Targaryens
 

The Roads Not Taken

United Kingdom

by Sally Potter

 

My Little Sister (Schwesterlein)

Switzerland

by Stéphanie Chuat, Véronique Reymond

 

There Is No Evil (Sheytan vojud nadarad)

Germany / Czech Republic / Iran

by Mohammad Rasoulof

 

Siberia

Italy / Germany / Mexico

by Abel Ferrara

 

All the Dead Ones (Todos os mortos)

Brazil / France

by Caetano Gotardo, Marco Dutra

 

Undine

Germany / France

by Christian Petzold

 

Hidden Away (Volevo nascondermi)

Italy

by Giorgio Diritti 

READ | Grammys 2020 Called Out For Being Unfair Towards Black Music By Diddy
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE: IMAM HIGH RADICALISED
TIBET DOUBTS CHINA OVER DALAI LAMA
'TWO MOST HUMBLE BUSINESS MEN'
TRUMP LASHES OUT AT BOLTON
ROHIT AFTER WINNING SERIES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA