Berlin Film Festival 2020 Lineup Is Out; See Full List

Germany’s most prestigious award event, Berlin International Film Festival, is just around the corner. Along with Venice Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival, Berlinale is considered the ‘Big Three’. The 70th Berlin International Film Festival will be taking place this year in the month of February, from February 20 to March 1, 2020. The official line-up of the grand event has been announced. Read on to know more about the same here.
On Wednesday, The Berlin International Film Festival revealed the contenders for its 70th edition. The announced films will compete to covert the Gold and Silver Bears. The line-up for the event is here:
Berlin Alexanderplatz
Germany / Netherlands
by Burhan Qurbani
DAU. Natasha
Germany / Ukraine / United Kingdom / Russian Federation
by Ilya Khrzhanovskiy, Jekaterina Oertel
The Woman Who (Ran Domangchin yeoja)
Republic of Korea
by Hong Sangsoo
Delete History (Effacer l’historique)
France / Belgium
by Benoît Delépine, Gustave Kervern
The Intruder (El prófugo)
Argentina / Mexico
by Natalia Meta
Bad Tales (Favolacce)
Italy / Switzerland
by Damiano & Fabio D’’Innocenzo
First Cow
USA
by Kelly Reichardt
Irradiated (Irradiés)
France / Cambodia
by Rithy Panh
The Salt of Tears (Le sel des larmes)
France / Switzerland
by Philippe Garrel
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
USA
by Eliza Hittman
Days (Rizi)
Taiwan
by Tsai Ming-Liang
The Roads Not Taken
United Kingdom
by Sally Potter
My Little Sister (Schwesterlein)
Switzerland
by Stéphanie Chuat, Véronique Reymond
There Is No Evil (Sheytan vojud nadarad)
Germany / Czech Republic / Iran
by Mohammad Rasoulof
Siberia
Italy / Germany / Mexico
by Abel Ferrara
All the Dead Ones (Todos os mortos)
Brazil / France
by Caetano Gotardo, Marco Dutra
Undine
Germany / France
by Christian Petzold
Hidden Away (Volevo nascondermi)
Italy
by Giorgio Diritti
