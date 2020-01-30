Berlin Film Festival 2020 Lineup Is Out; See Full List

Germany’s most prestigious award event, Berlin International Film Festival, is just around the corner. Along with Venice Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival, Berlinale is considered the ‘Big Three’. The 70th Berlin International Film Festival will be taking place this year in the month of February, from February 20 to March 1, 2020. The official line-up of the grand event has been announced. Read on to know more about the same here.

Berlin Film Festival 2020 unveils line up for this year

On Wednesday, The Berlin International Film Festival revealed the contenders for its 70th edition. The announced films will compete to covert the Gold and Silver Bears. The line-up for the event is here:

Berlin Alexanderplatz Germany / Netherlands by Burhan Qurbani DAU. Natasha Germany / Ukraine / United Kingdom / Russian Federation by Ilya Khrzhanovskiy, Jekaterina Oertel The Woman Who (Ran Domangchin yeoja) Republic of Korea by Hong Sangsoo Delete History (Effacer l’historique) France / Belgium by Benoît Delépine, Gustave Kervern The Intruder (El prófugo) Argentina / Mexico by Natalia Meta Bad Tales (Favolacce) Italy / Switzerland by Damiano & Fabio D’’Innocenzo First Cow USA by Kelly Reichardt Irradiated (Irradiés) France / Cambodia by Rithy Panh The Salt of Tears (Le sel des larmes) France / Switzerland by Philippe Garrel Never Rarely Sometimes Always USA by Eliza Hittman Days (Rizi) Taiwan by Tsai Ming-Liang

The Roads Not Taken United Kingdom by Sally Potter My Little Sister (Schwesterlein) Switzerland by Stéphanie Chuat, Véronique Reymond There Is No Evil (Sheytan vojud nadarad) Germany / Czech Republic / Iran by Mohammad Rasoulof Siberia Italy / Germany / Mexico by Abel Ferrara All the Dead Ones (Todos os mortos) Brazil / France by Caetano Gotardo, Marco Dutra Undine Germany / France by Christian Petzold Hidden Away (Volevo nascondermi) Italy by Giorgio Diritti

