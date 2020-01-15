Best Boy Bands In The Last Decade From 'One Direction' To 'Big Time Rush'

Boy bands evidently have had a major impact in the household names of pop music. Boy bands played an important role in the 90s to bring about a change in the R&B and hip-hop genre of music. Though boy bands also have been notorious for breaking up in the past to venture the respective artists' solo careers, they have been crucial influencers of pop culture. Also, one of the biggest attractions for young music enthusiasts to indulge in music of their choice. Below are some of the best boy bands from the past decade -

One Direction

One Direction is known to be one of the most famous boy bands of the 2010s. The five-member group featured Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson. All the five members auditioned in UK's X Factor singing reality competition wherein Simon Cowell brought them together as a group. The band released five albums together names Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, Four and Made In The A.M. The boy band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, with most of the artists venturing their solo careers, it is highly unlikely that the band will come back together again.

Big Time Rush

Big Time Rush was also another short-lived Boy Band who released their first album in 2010 and ended their collaborations in 2014. The band had signed a record deal with Nick Records and were then later signed by Columbia Records. Their debut album titled BTR (Big Time Rush) was a huge success, earning a place in the Billboards top 100 list and also the top 40. They went on to pursue their solo careers in 2014, putting the band on a hiatus.

Union J

Union J is an English boy band which include JJ Hamblett, Jaymi Hensley and Josh Cuthbert. The band consisted of an additional member previously named George Shelley who quit the group to embark on a solo career journey. Debuting their first album in 2013, Union J earned the place of number six at the UK albums charts. The band released their third EP titled Who Would've Thought in 2019 and are continuing to keep the Union J boy band active.

