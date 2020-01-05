Best Pop Songs Of The Decade From 'Blank Space' To 'Taki Taki' From Your Favorite Artists

Songs have always been one of the major sources of entertainment for everyone across the globe. Not only entertainment but music, in general, helps people relieve stress and anxiety. Music is also one of the ways to express one's emotions and feelings. English songs have always been one of the major sources of both entertainment and influence. There is a wide array of songs from various artists which fit everyone's choice from raps to romantic songs.

This decade has experienced some of the most iconic songs and gave rise to some of the most iconic artists too. Recently, Taylor Swift won the Woman of the Decade Award while Nicki Minaj won the Game Changer Award at the 2019 Billboard Awards. Check out some of the best English pop songs of the decade here:

1) What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction)

2) Starships (Nicki Minaj)

3) Dark Horse (Katy Perry ft. Juicy J)

4) Wrecking Ball (Miley Cyrus)

5) All About That Bass (Meghan Trainor)

6) Blank Space (Taylor Swift)

7) Anaconda (Nicki Minaj)

8) Hands To Myself (Selena Gomez)

9) Send My Love (Adele)

10) Hello (Adele)

11) Sorry (Justin Bieber)

12) Cheap Thrills (Sia)

13) Can't Stop Feeling (Justin Timberlake)

14) This Is What You Came For (Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna)

15) Work (Rihanna ft. Drake)

16) Starboy (The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk)

17) Shape Of You (Ed Sheeran)

18) New Rules (Dua Lipa)

19) Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor Swift)

20) Sign Of The Times (Harry Styles)

21) Attention (Charlie Puth)

22) In My Feelings (Drake)

23) Without Me (Halsey)

24) Havana (Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug)

25) I Like It (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J. Balvin)

26) Taki Taki (Cardi B, Dj Snake, Selena Gomez)

27) Senorita (Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello)

28) Bad Guy (Billie Eilish)

29) thank u, next (Ariana Grande)

30) Sucker (Jonas Brothers)

