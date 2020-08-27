Billie Eilish & Finneas Re-create Tiny Desk Set-up At Home For Their Virtual NPR Concert

National Public Radio's popular project NPR Music has been running their highly-loved Tiny Desk Concert series remotely due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. For almost five months, several artists have been performing for NPR Music, but from the confines of their respective houses. Now, joining the bandwagon is sensational pop star Billie Eilish along with brother Finneas O'Connell.

Billie Eilish and Finneas re-create the Tiny Desk set up at home

On the latest edition of NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series, the 18-year-old pop icon Billie Eilish and elder brother Finneas O'Connell seemed to have returned to the NPR office to perform. However, it so turned out that Billie Eilish and her brother created their own Tiny Desk setup, made out of cardboard cutouts, which exactly resembled the original setup of Tiny Desk. They almost convinced everyone that they were actually performing from the sets of NPR Music, but it was later revealed that Billie Eilish and her brother recreated a similar-looking set up at their home after the camera zoomed out from the artists to unveil the cardboard setup.

Watch their Tiny Desk Concert video below:

After their performance, both Billie and Finneas interacted with NPR. The Bad Guy singer said, "I’m honoured to be here, we have both been watching (Tiny Desk) for years." The 18-year-old added saying, "Quarantine’s been weird. I know y'all feel the same, it’s been weird, we don’t know how long it’s going to go. There’s barely anything that feels like there’s any hope in." She continued, "But I think the future is something to be super hopeful in, and the unknown, and what is to come. We’ll be ok one day, maybe not right now, but that’s what’s making me hold on". The duo also shelled out major sibling goals during their interaction with NPR as Billie was all-praise about brother Finneas.

Talking about their performance, the siblings performed Eilish’s newly-released singles titled My Future and Everything I Wanted in their virtual concert. Towards the end of their performance, the camera was panned out to reveal the full cardboard set up which they had created inside of their house.

