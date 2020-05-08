How Billie Eilish And Taylor Swift Dominated The Music Charts In 2019

Every industry has experienced a slight change in the way it works in order to cope with technological advancements. The music industry is one such industry. The IFPI stated that internet streaming sites like Spotify and Apple Music have managed to dominate the music business as they are responsible for bringing in more than half (56.1%) of all revenues - a total of $11.4bn (£9.2bn). Billie Eilish had managed to dominate the top-selling single, with her 2019 single, Bad Guy. On the other hand, Japanese band Arashi had 2019’s most successful album, closely overtaking Taylor Swift's Lover. Their 20th anniversary greatest hits album managed to sell around 3.3m copies all over the globe. Read more to know about Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish and their contribution to the music industry.

How was 2019 for the music industry?

The Japanese band narrowly beat Taylor Swift's latest record-breaking album, Lover, which sold 3.2m copies taking the second place. But when you combine the singles and albums, Swift was 2019’s biggest-selling artist. Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy had also managed to top the list of the best-selling singles. This has happened for the second time in her career, the first being in 2014. Overall, the music industry revenue showed an increase of 8.2% in 2019, making it the fifth consecutive year of growth, said the IFPI. According to the same reports, the UK registered a growth of 7.2%. This figure makes it the biggest music market in Europe and the third-biggest in the whole world.

This album is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos. It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be more proud. I’m so excited that #Lover is out NOW: https://t.co/t7jK7XmEqa pic.twitter.com/NMgE7LTdGZ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 23, 2019

Best-selling singles of 2019

Billie Eilish - Bad Guy Lil Nas X - Old Town Road Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - Senorita Post Malone - Sunflower Ariana Grande - 7 Rings

Best-selling albums of 2019

Arashi - 5x20 - All The Best! Taylor Swift- Lover BTS - Map Of The Soul - Persona Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep...

