Billie Eilish Expresses Love For Fellow Artist Tyler The Creator

Billie Eilish has managed to establish herself as one of the most talented artists of the current generation. She has managed to win five Grammy awards with just one album that gave her the popularity she deserved. But the pop singer has been open about her personal love for music and musicians. She has revealed some names that have been an influence on her music. Tyler The Creator has been one of the most impactful musicians in Billie Eilishi’s life. Read more to know about Billie Eilish’s love for Tyler The Creator.

Billie Eilish's love for Tyler The Creator

Billie Eilish has always been upfront when it comes to expressing her love for the rapper, Tyler The Creator. Since Tyler has been an influential personality in Billie’s life, he has also been connected to her. The two have been sharing a number of posts on social media for each other. Also, the American Music Awards had managed to bring in Tyler for introducing Billie Eilish. While talking about his album, Tyler also revealed his love for Billie Eilish’s music to a media portal. He thinks that her album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is "sick". Tyler also mentioned that he likes her and just want her to keep doing her "thing".

This quickly reached the Don't Smile at Me singer which certainly surprised her. She shared a post for Tyler on her Instagram profile and wrote, "lmfaoooooo i would never in a billion years have thought these words would come out of this man's mouth. wow. I would be nothing without you tyler.. everyone knows it”. This certainly reveals Billie Eilish’s love for Tyler The Creator.

