Billie Eilish's Cryptic Song List That You Have To Listen To Twice To Understand

Billie Eilish is an 18-year-old American singer who has garnered a lot of accolades in her career at a very young age. The Bad Guy singer has broken many music records with her songs and is one of the youngest artists to be named as the Billboard Woman of the Year. Her songs like All the good girls go to hell, Ocean Eyes, You should see me in a crown, Bellyache, Hostage, and Come out and play are some of the many tracks that made a mark in the music industry and are immensely loved by fans. Take a look at few of her songs which are known for their cryptic lyrics.

Billie Eilish's songs with twisted lyrics:

Bellyache

The video for this Billie Eilish song is all about a teen girl having fun in the road playing in her little car. However, the lyrics are much darker than one would expect them to be. The song is actually sung from a viewpoint of a dangerous psychopath who has killed her friends. However, after committing the crime, the murderer feels regret and in the end kills herself as well.

idontwannabeyouranymore

Billie Eilish's vertical video song titled idontwannabeyouanymore was released in 2017 in which the singer can be seen singing the song to herself. While one would expect from the title of the song that the song is probably about a breakup and how the girl is dissing on her ex. But actually the song lyrics are all about the things that she hates in herself. The song talks about being hurt and being in love as well. It focuses on the point of view of a depressed person who feels like he doesn't fit in.

Hostage

The name of the song indicates keeping someone with yourself against their will. This Billie Eilish song plays in a borderline difference of how a person wants to care for someone and how a person is obsessed with someone. The narrator explains her love for her partner in the song lyrics however she also mentions her sole aim to keep her lover as a hostage (metaphorically).

Promo Image courtesy: Billie Eilish Instagram

