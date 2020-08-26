Selena Gomez Rocks A Red & White Striped Bikini In BLACKPINK's 'Ice Cream D2' Poster

BLINKS cannot contain their excitement as the release of the much-awaited BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez collaboration on the song Ice Cream is just around the corner. Ahead of its release on August 28, the girl band has finally unveiled Gomez's Ice Cream D2 poster on social media after BLACKPINK member Lisa. Posing for the camera in a red and white striped bikini, the pop sensation's first look poster release has hiked the anticipation among ardent fans even higher.

Selenators go gaga over Selena Gomez's 'Ice Cream' D2 poster

Ever since the South Korean girl band, BLACKPINK announced that the mystery artist to feature in their upcoming single Ice Cream is going to be none-other-than Selena Gomez, fans have flooded social media to express their excitement about the same. While both the quartet and Selena have admired each other's music for years, their much-awaited collaboration has finally come to fruition this year.

Now, after releasing the first look posters of all the BLACKPINK members across social media platforms, the girl gang has finally unveiled the first look poster of Selena.

As the world is just two days away from Ice Cream's release, Selena's D-2 poster after Lisa was shared on Instagram, earlier today. In the poster shared by the pop musical group, the Look At Her Now singer shelled out major fitness goals as she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red and white striped bikini paired with a white sailor hat, satin gloves and golden hoop earrings. The 28-year-old flaunted her tanned body and her million-dollar smile as she posed in front of what seems to be an ice cream truck in the poster.

For the unversed, Ice Cream will be a part of BLACKPINK's first studio album which will be released in October this year. It is titled BLACKPINK: The Album and its official announcement was made by YG Entertainment back in June. However, on August 21, the South Korean band revealed that Selena Gomez was the mystery artist that will feature in the song, followed by a teaser video which was shared on August 24.

In the teaser, both Selena and BLACKPINK are shown to be on a video call as an upbeat tune from the song plays in the background. However, Ice Cream will be out on August 28 at 12 a.m. EST and 1 p.m. KST.

