BLACKPINK's 'Ddu-du Ddu-du' Creates New Record By Crossing 1.5 Billion Views On YouTube

The South Korean pop group BLACKPINK recently crossed 1.5 billion views on YouTube for their song Ddu-du Ddu-du. This is the first time that a K-pop group has managed to achieve this record. The news comes just after their online concert called BLACKPINK’s The Show, which was a huge success as well.

Blackpink's Ddu-du Ddu-du crosses 1.5 billion views

The South Korean all-female group BLACKPINK's 2018 released song Ddu-du Ddu-du created history when it surpassed 1.5 billion views on YouTube, as reported by koreatimes. On February 23, 2021, the song surpassed the 1.5B views around 6:30 pm KST. The song had earlier crossed the 1 billion mark in November 2019. The song Ddu-du Ddu-du was the main track from their first EP titled Square Up. BLACKPINK's YouTube channel currently has over 57.6 million subscribers. The K-pop group has released 26 videos till now, out of which three music videos had achieved the 1.1 billion YouTube views milestone already.

According to a report on Soompi, BLACKPINK’s The Show was aired exclusively on YouTube, the online concert was a huge success. The tickets to the gig were sold at an average ticket price of $30-40. BLACKPINK earned around $10.5 million for the show. BLACKPINK’s The Show was a first-of-its-kind collaboration with YouTube, with the paid membership-only access to the live concert. And while it was a one-night-only event, YouTube is going to broadcast it eight more times. BLACKPINK’s The Show was live-streamed on January 31, 2021, at 2 pm KST (Korean Standard Time) which was around 10.30 am in India. In order to watch the concert, fans needed to have a subscription to the band’s official YouTube Channel.

The Show featured performances by the 4 BLACKPINK’s members Rose, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa performing the group’s biggest hits, including Kill This Love, DDU-DU DDU-DU and Boombayah, as well as solo performances from each of the members. The concert also marked the debut of BLACKPINK’s Rose solo song, Gone. Along with Rose, Lisa also rapped to Doja Cat's Say So, as well as a rap set in the song Love To Hate Me. While Jisoo also sang the cover of Tove Lo's hit song Habits (Stay High).

