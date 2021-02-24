Blackpink's Jennie Debuts New Look; Pic Surpasses 1.5 Million Likes Within Hour Of Posting

Jennie took to Instagram to reveal her new look by sharing photos from a recent photoshoot. As expected by her fans, the post was liked by 1.5 million users within an hour of its posting. Jennie's new edgy look had become a huge hit among her fans.

Black-Pink Jennie's new look

Blackpink singer and rapper, Jennie shared a couple of pictures from her recent photoshoot wearing a pink top in two pictures and a black top in the other two pictures. With a cute braided updo, the hairstyle gave Jennie's new edgy look a soft appeal as her makeup was kept to a minimum to flaunt her natural features. Fans and celebrities alike were in awe of the Blackpink singer as the post quickly hit the million mark within just an hour. The post has since been liked by more than 4 million followers on Instagram.

Also Read: BLACKPINK's Jennie's New YouTube Video Crosses 2.8 Million Views Instantly: Watch

Also Read: Blackpink’s Jennie And BIGBANG's G-Dragon Are Dating: Reports

Fans' reaction to the post

Impressed by her beauty, fans commented praises and compliments for the 25-year-old under the post. A fan commented that she was very beautiful and talented, While many called her pretty and cute in her new look and hairstyle. Proving that Blackpink has fans all around the globe, A fan from Turkey commented 'Turkish Blinks love you' under her post while another fan chimed in writing that he hopes to see Jennie soon.

Pic Credit: Jennie Instagram.

Jennie's photoshoot for Vogue

The snaps posted on her Instagram were from her recent photoshoot for the luxury brand Chanel, which would be published on Vogue Korea. Vogue Korea announced Jennie as the fashion editor for the March issue of the magazine. Jennie helped out with the planning of the magazine, from deciding the concept to styling, Jennie carried out major responsibilities for the magazine. The singer had revealed in the past interviews about how she had wished to become a Fashion editor, so working for Vogue as the same was a dream come true for the Blackpink member.

Also Read: Cardi B Announces Her New Single 'UP'; To Release On February 5th

Also Read: Cardi B Drops Heart-warming Comment Under A Fan's Tweet For BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.