Bob Dylan's First Studio Album In 8 Years 'Rough And Rowdy Ways' To Release In June

The Nobel Prize-winning singer Bob Dylan recently announced that he will be releasing his first studio album in eight years. Bob's previous album Tempest released back in early 2012. His new album is titled Rough and Rowdy Ways and will release on June 19, 2020.

Bob Dylan's new album

Bob Dylan's latest album will feature ten songs and the pre-booking of it has already begun. The singer had given fan a preview of his latest album by releasing two singles earlier this year. Murder Most Foul, a 17-minute track based on John F. Kennedy's assassination was released first.

Later, I Contain Multitudes which is named after a line from a poem by Whitman Walt. Now, to showcase what Bob Dylan has under the store for his fans, the third single from Rough and Rowdy Ways titled False Prophet has been recently debuted online.

Rough And Rowdy Ways” CD and digital formats available June 19th + vinyl coming July 2020. Pre-order now https://t.co/SN0XeyNKiN pic.twitter.com/r9VOxAg99X — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) May 8, 2020

Bob Dylan's latest album Rough and Rowdy Ways will be available on digital platforms and CD format on June 19, 2020. Whereas, the Vinyl version of the album will be released in July 2020. The musical genius Bob Dylan will be releasing his 36th studio album with Rough and Rowdy Ways. With the latest track, False Prophet Bob Dylan can be seen returning back to his rock-blues roots with an upbeat ensemble as compared to the mellow settings of the previous two songs from Rough and Rowdy Way.

In recent months, Bob Dylan can be seen going through a resurgence in front oft he public eye after staying away from mainstream events for years. Bob Dylan had a Summer Tour scheduled in the USA which was supposed to kick-off in June 2020. Though it is unlikely that the tour will happen now due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it hasn't been officially cancelled yet.

