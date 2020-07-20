GK Questions 2020 For July 20 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for July 20, 2020

1. The main reserves of phosphorus in the biosphere is in the -------------------.

hydrosphere

atmosphere

lithosphere

troposphere

2. The headquarter of ESCAP Economic and Social Commission for Asia are situated at -------------.

Bangkok

Geneva

Santiago (Chile)

Baghdad

3. The headquarter of all the following international organization are based at Vienna, excepted ---------------.

United Nations Industrial Development Organization

Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries

United Nations Development Programme

International Atomic Energy Agency

4. Murder of a brother -------------.

Patricide

Regicide

Homicide

Fratricide

5. The chemical name of Vitamin B is --------------.

nicotinamide

ascorbic acid

riboflavin

thiamine

6. The major minerals found in Uttar Pradesh are --------------.

limestone and dolomite

rock phosphate and dolomite

copper and graphite

None of the above

7. The first lady Prime Minister of a country was ---------------.

Srimavo Bhadaranaike (Sri Lanka)

Maria Estate Pew (Argentina)

Junko Taibei (Japan)

None of the above

8. The headquarter of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are situated at ----------------.

Vienna

Geneva

Rome

Paris

9. The headquarter of 'Assam Rifles' at ------------------.

Shillong

Kohima

Aizawl

Itanagar

10. Having superior or intellectual interests and taste ---------------.

Elite

Highbrow

Sophisticated

Fastidious

11. The Loktak lake facing environmental problems is situated in ---------------------.

Orissa

Assam

Manipur

Kerala

12. The dance in Himachal Pradesh, performed indoor, solo or duet, especially when life comes to a standstill during cold winter is ----------------.

Luddi dance

Munzra

Giddha parhaun

Rouf

13. The first Indian actress to have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha was ----------------.

Nargis Dutt

Hema Malini

Jaya Prada

None of the above

14. The first recipient of Bharat Ratna award in 1954 was -----------------.

S. Radhakrishnan

Rajagopalachari

V. Raman

Jawaharlal Nehru

15. To cause troops, et to spread out in readiness for battle ------------------.

Disperse

Deploy

Collocate

Align

16. The industrial organization of Atomic Minerals Division, Heavy Water Board (HWB) is located at --------------.

Mumbai

Kolkata

Hyderabad

Jadugude, Bihar

17. The main objectives of the UN are ------------.

to maintain peace and security in the world

to work together to remove poverty, disease and illiteracy and encourage respect for each other's rights of basic freedom.

to develop friendly relations among nations

All of the above

18. The member of SEATO (South-East Asia Treaty Organisation) are -----------------.

Australia, France, New Zealand

Philippines, Thailand

UK and USA

All of the above

19. A voice loud enough to be heard ---------------.

Audible

Applaudable

Laudable

Oral

20. The language spoken in Sikkim are ----------------.

Nepali, Hindi, Lepcha, Bhutani

Marathi

Bengali, Tripuri

Manipuri

21. The main crop of Meghalaya is ----------------.

rice

wheat

barley

sugarcane

22. The battle tanks that have been modernized to keep pace with the latest technology development is --------------------.

Vijayanta

T-55 and T-72

Arjun

All of the above

23. A light sailing boat built especially for racing -------------------.

Canoe

Yacht

Frigate

Dinghy

24. The credit for developing the polio vaccine goes to --------------.

Jones Salk

Alb E. Sabin

J.L. Baird

J. Perkins

25. The market condition when goods and services are not freely available and thus the prices are relatively high is called ----------------.

rights issue

sinking fund

seller's market

recession

26. The Indian Air Force celebrated its Golden Jubilee in ----------------.

1962

1972

1982

1992

27. One who is in charge of museum --------------.

Curator

Supervisor

Caretaker

Warden

28. The highest national award in India given for exceptional work for the advancement of art, literature and science --------------.

Bharat Ratna

Padma Awards

Gallantry Awards

None of the above

29. The common pesticides which are in use consist of ---------------.

PCBs

organochlorines

olefins

heterocyclic compounds

30. The Heads of Government of the countries which are members of the Commonwealth meet -------------.

once a year

biennially

at intervals of three years

as and when necessary

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answer

1. The main reserves of phosphorus in the biosphere is in the -------------------.

Answer- lithosphere

2. The headquarter of ESCAP Economic and Social Commission for Asia are situated at -------------.

Answer- Bangkok

3. The headquarter of all the following international organization are based at Vienna, excepted ---------------.

Answer- United Nations Development Programme

4. Murder of a brother -------------.

Answer- Fratricide

5. The chemical name of Vitamin B is --------------.

Answer- thiamine

6. The major minerals found in Uttar Pradesh are --------------.

Answer- limestone and dolomite

7. The first lady Prime Minister of a country was ---------------.

Answer- Srimavo Bhadaranaike (Sri Lanka)

8. The headquarter of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are situated at ----------------.

Answer- Vienna

9. The headquarter of 'Assam Rifles' at ------------------.

Answer- Shillong

10. Having superior or intellectual interests and taste ---------------.

Answer- Highbrow

11. The Loktak lake facing environmental problems is situated in ---------------------.

Answer- Manipur

12. The dance in Himachal Pradesh, performed indoor, solo or duet, especially when life comes to a standstill during cold winter is ----------------.

Answer- Munzra

13. The first Indian actress to have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha was ----------------.

Answer- Nargis Dutt

14. The first recipient of the Bharat Ratna award in 1954 was -----------------.

Answer- Rajagopalachari

15. To cause troops, et to spread out in readiness for battle ------------------.

Answer- Deploy

16. The industrial organization of Atomic Minerals Division, Heavy Water Board (HWB) is located at --------------.

Answer- Mumbai

17. The main objectives of the UN are ------------.

Answer- All of the above

18. The member of SEATO (South-East Asia Treaty Organisation) is -----------------.

Answer- All of the above

19. A voice loud enough to be heard ---------------.

Answer- Audible

20. The language spoken in Sikkim are ----------------.

Answer- Nepali, Hindi, Lepcha, Bhutani

21. The main crop of Meghalaya is ----------------.

Answer- rice

22. The battle tanks that have been modernized to keep pace with the latest technology development is --------------------.

Answer- Vijayanta

23. A light sailing boat built especially for racing -------------------.

Answer- Yacht

24. The credit for developing the polio vaccine goes to --------------.

Answer- Jones Salk

25. The market condition when goods and services are not freely available and thus the prices are relatively high is called ----------------.

Answer- seller's market

26. The Indian Air Force celebrated its Golden Jubilee in ----------------.

Answer- 1982

27. One who is in charge of museum --------------.

Answer- Curator

28. The highest national award in India given for exceptional work for the advancement of art, literature and science --------------.

Answer- Bharat Ratna

29. The common pesticides which are in use consist of ---------------.

Answer- olefins

30. The Heads of Government of the countries which are members of the Commonwealth meet -------------.

Answer- biennially

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs