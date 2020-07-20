GK Questions 2020 For July 20 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. The main reserves of phosphorus in the biosphere is in the -------------------.
2. The headquarter of ESCAP Economic and Social Commission for Asia are situated at -------------.
3. The headquarter of all the following international organization are based at Vienna, excepted ---------------.
4. Murder of a brother -------------.
5. The chemical name of Vitamin B is --------------.
6. The major minerals found in Uttar Pradesh are --------------.
7. The first lady Prime Minister of a country was ---------------.
8. The headquarter of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are situated at ----------------.
9. The headquarter of 'Assam Rifles' at ------------------.
10. Having superior or intellectual interests and taste ---------------.
11. The Loktak lake facing environmental problems is situated in ---------------------.
12. The dance in Himachal Pradesh, performed indoor, solo or duet, especially when life comes to a standstill during cold winter is ----------------.
13. The first Indian actress to have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha was ----------------.
14. The first recipient of Bharat Ratna award in 1954 was -----------------.
15. To cause troops, et to spread out in readiness for battle ------------------.
16. The industrial organization of Atomic Minerals Division, Heavy Water Board (HWB) is located at --------------.
17. The main objectives of the UN are ------------.
18. The member of SEATO (South-East Asia Treaty Organisation) are -----------------.
19. A voice loud enough to be heard ---------------.
20. The language spoken in Sikkim are ----------------.
21. The main crop of Meghalaya is ----------------.
22. The battle tanks that have been modernized to keep pace with the latest technology development is --------------------.
23. A light sailing boat built especially for racing -------------------.
24. The credit for developing the polio vaccine goes to --------------.
25. The market condition when goods and services are not freely available and thus the prices are relatively high is called ----------------.
26. The Indian Air Force celebrated its Golden Jubilee in ----------------.
27. One who is in charge of museum --------------.
28. The highest national award in India given for exceptional work for the advancement of art, literature and science --------------.
29. The common pesticides which are in use consist of ---------------.
30. The Heads of Government of the countries which are members of the Commonwealth meet -------------.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. The main reserves of phosphorus in the biosphere is in the -------------------.
Answer- lithosphere
2. The headquarter of ESCAP Economic and Social Commission for Asia are situated at -------------.
Answer- Bangkok
3. The headquarter of all the following international organization are based at Vienna, excepted ---------------.
Answer- United Nations Development Programme
4. Murder of a brother -------------.
Answer- Fratricide
5. The chemical name of Vitamin B is --------------.
Answer- thiamine
6. The major minerals found in Uttar Pradesh are --------------.
Answer- limestone and dolomite
7. The first lady Prime Minister of a country was ---------------.
Answer- Srimavo Bhadaranaike (Sri Lanka)
8. The headquarter of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are situated at ----------------.
Answer- Vienna
9. The headquarter of 'Assam Rifles' at ------------------.
Answer- Shillong
10. Having superior or intellectual interests and taste ---------------.
Answer- Highbrow
11. The Loktak lake facing environmental problems is situated in ---------------------.
Answer- Manipur
12. The dance in Himachal Pradesh, performed indoor, solo or duet, especially when life comes to a standstill during cold winter is ----------------.
Answer- Munzra
13. The first Indian actress to have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha was ----------------.
Answer- Nargis Dutt
14. The first recipient of the Bharat Ratna award in 1954 was -----------------.
Answer- Rajagopalachari
15. To cause troops, et to spread out in readiness for battle ------------------.
Answer- Deploy
16. The industrial organization of Atomic Minerals Division, Heavy Water Board (HWB) is located at --------------.
Answer- Mumbai
17. The main objectives of the UN are ------------.
Answer- All of the above
18. The member of SEATO (South-East Asia Treaty Organisation) is -----------------.
Answer- All of the above
19. A voice loud enough to be heard ---------------.
Answer- Audible
20. The language spoken in Sikkim are ----------------.
Answer- Nepali, Hindi, Lepcha, Bhutani
21. The main crop of Meghalaya is ----------------.
Answer- rice
22. The battle tanks that have been modernized to keep pace with the latest technology development is --------------------.
Answer- Vijayanta
23. A light sailing boat built especially for racing -------------------.
Answer- Yacht
24. The credit for developing the polio vaccine goes to --------------.
Answer- Jones Salk
25. The market condition when goods and services are not freely available and thus the prices are relatively high is called ----------------.
Answer- seller's market
26. The Indian Air Force celebrated its Golden Jubilee in ----------------.
Answer- 1982
27. One who is in charge of museum --------------.
Answer- Curator
28. The highest national award in India given for exceptional work for the advancement of art, literature and science --------------.
Answer- Bharat Ratna
29. The common pesticides which are in use consist of ---------------.
Answer- olefins
30. The Heads of Government of the countries which are members of the Commonwealth meet -------------.
Answer- biennially
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs