Current Affairs 2020 For July 20 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

1. Who has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan?
2. World Wildlife Crime Report has been released by which organisation?
3. Visa, enters into partnership with which bank to deploy Visa Secure to the bank's cardholders?
4. Which state has launched a television-based learning programme for the Tenth standard students?
5. In accordance with the United Nations'(UN) annual report, what per cent of the world's population, went hungry in 2019?
6. Bastille Day is being celebrated on which date?
7. Jyotsna Bhatt, who recently passed away, belongs to which profession?
8. According to the United Nations report on The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, the number of undernourished people in India has declined to which figure in 2017-19?
9. Darpan Portal of which state has received the Elites Excellence Awards 2020?
10. Who received the first award in the professional category in the video blogging contest 'My Life, My Yoga'?
11. Wim Suurbier, who passed away recently, belongs to which game?
12. Which one is the name of the robotic helicopter that is to be deployed in the Mars 2020 mission of NASA?
13. Who is the author of the book "If It Bleeds"?
14. Who from India won the USIBC (US-India Business Council) Global Leadership Award?
15. Who was appointed as the vice president of the Asian Development Bank?
16. Brahm Vasudeva, who passed away recently, belongs to which profession?
17. Which state has topped among the other states in the implementation of PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi?
18. Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is in which state?
19. NABARD has provided credit support of Rs 1,607 crore to which state during the COVID-19 pandemic?
20. World Youth Skills Day is observed on which date?
21. A low-cost COVID-19 test "Corosure" has been developed by which IIT?
22. In which state, NABARD has extended grant assistance of 221.89 crore rupees to support 298 watershed projects?
23. How much money has been approved to improve the firefighting facilities on five jetties of Haldia Dock Complex of Kolkata Port?
24. Who was honoured with the "Top Publicist" award in the Global Humanitarian Awards 2020?
25. Mile Jedinak, who has recently announced his retirement, belongs to which sport?
26. 'APSTAR-6D' telecommunication satellite has been launched by which country?
27. PRAGYATA guidelines belong to which field?
28. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index has ranked which India as the World's 6th richest man?
29. "#Reimagine Campaign" to support of most vulnerable populations and children during the ongoing COVID-19 has been started by which organization?
30. A government by the nobles ------------.
Answer- Vidhu P. Nair
Answer- United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime
Answer- Federal Bank
Answer- Tamil Nadu
Answer- 8.9%
Answer- July 14
Answer- Ceramic artist
Answer- 189.2 million
Answer- Chhattisgarh
Answer- Both B and C
Answer- Football
Answer- Ingenuity
Answer- Stephen King
Answer- Haryana
Answer- Ashok Lavasa
Answer- Businessman
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
Answer- Kerala
Answer- West Bengal
Answer- July 15
Answer- IIT Delhi
Answer- Karnataka
Answer- Rs.107 Crore
Answer- Sachin Awasthi
Answer- Soccer
Answer- China
Answer- Digital Education
Answer- Mukesh Ambani
Answer- UNICEF
Answer- Aristocracy
