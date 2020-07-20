Current Affairs 2020 For July 20 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 20, 2020

1. Who has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan?

Neelima Dhiman

Gerry Singh

Vidhu P. Nair

Ramesh Jaiswal

2. World Wildlife Crime Report has been released by which organisation?

United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime

Interpol

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau

World Customs Organization

3. Visa, enters into partnership with which bank to deploy Visa Secure to the bank's cardholders?

SBI

HDFC

Federal Bank

Oriental Bank of commerce

4. Which state has launched a television-based learning programme for the Tenth standard students?

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Bihar

Kerala

5. In accordance with the United Nations'(UN) annual report, what per cent of the world's population, went hungry in 2019?

9%

10%

8.9%

4.5%

6. Bastille Day is being celebrated on which date?

July 12

July 13

July 15

July 14

7. Jyotsna Bhatt, who recently passed away, belongs to which profession?

Theatre Artist

Ceramic artist

Pottery Artist

Classical Dancer

8. According to the United Nations report on The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, the number of undernourished people in India has declined to which figure in 2017-19?

150.2 million

249.4 million

189.2 million

119.2 million

9. Darpan Portal of which state has received the Elites Excellence Awards 2020?

Maharashtra

Chhattisgarh

Haryana

Jharkhand

10. Who received the first award in the professional category in the video blogging contest 'My Life, My Yoga'?

Neha Uppal

Ashwath Hegde

Rajni Gehlot

Both B and C

11. Wim Suurbier, who passed away recently, belongs to which game?

Hockey

Lawn Tennis

Football

Cricket

12. Which one is the name of the robotic helicopter that is to be deployed in the Mars 2020 mission of NASA?

Safurti

Ingenuity

Mastering

Great

13. Who is the author of the book "If It Bleeds"?

Ayn Rand

Stephen King

J.K. Rowling

Virginia Woolf

14. Who from India won the USIBC (US-India Business Council) Global Leadership Award?

Jharkhand

Gujarat

Haryana

Bihar

15. Who was appointed as the vice president of the Asian Development Bank?

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Ashok Lavasa

Ravi Sharma

Rahul Saxena

16. Brahm Vasudeva, who passed away recently, belongs to which profession?

Businessman

Politician

Director

Actor

17. Which state has topped among the other states in the implementation of PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi?

Gujarat

Bihar

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

18. Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is in which state?

Kerala

Tamilnadu

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

19. NABARD has provided credit support of Rs 1,607 crore to which state during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Maharashtra

West Bengal

Bihar

Jharkhand

20. World Youth Skills Day is observed on which date?

July 14

July 12

July 15

July 26

21. A low-cost COVID-19 test "Corosure" has been developed by which IIT?

IIT Delhi

IIT Guwahati

IIT Bhopal

IIT Roorkee

22. In which state, NABARD has extended grant assistance of 221.89 crore rupees to support 298 watershed projects?

West Bengal

Jharkhand

Karnataka

Maharashtra

23. How much money has been approved to improve the firefighting facilities on five jetties of Haldia Dock Complex of Kolkata Port?

₹.107 Crore

₹.207 Crore

₹.200 Crore

₹.100 Crore

24. Who was honoured with the "Top Publicist" award in the Global Humanitarian Awards 2020?

Harender Yadav

Ravi Pujara

Sachin Awasthi

Kevel Singh

25. Mile Jedinak, who has recently announced his retirement, belongs to which sport?

Volleyball

Badminton

Soccer

Cricket

26. 'APSTAR-6D' telecommunication satellite has been launched by which country?

India

USA

China

Russia

27. PRAGYATA guidelines belong to which field?

Digital Education

Child Education

Women Safety

Disabled Citizens

28. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index has ranked which India as the World's 6th richest man?

Anil Ambani

Mukesh Ambani

Ratan Tata

Sergey Brin

29. "#Reimagine Campaign" to support of most vulnerable populations and children during the ongoing COVID-19 has been started by which organization?

UNESCO

UNICEF

FICCI

WHO

30. A government by the nobles ------------.

Aristocracy

Democracy

Autocracy

Bureaucracy

Current Affair 2020 Answers

1. Who has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan?

Answer- Vidhu P. Nair

2. World Wildlife Crime Report has been released by which organisation?

Answer- United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime

3. Visa, enters into partnership with which bank to deploy Visa Secure to the bank's cardholders?

Answer- Federal Bank

4. Which state has launched a television-based learning programme for the Tenth standard students?

Answer- Tamil Nadu

5. In accordance with the United Nations'(UN) annual report, what per cent of the world's population, went hungry in 2019?

Answer- 8.9%

6. Bastille Day is being celebrated on which date?

Answer- July 14

7. Jyotsna Bhatt, who recently passed away, belongs to which profession?

Answer- Ceramic artist

8. According to the United Nations report on The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, the number of undernourished people in India has declined to which figure in 2017-19?

Answer- 189.2 million

9. Darpan Portal of which state has received the Elites Excellence Awards 2020?

Answer- Chhattisgarh

10. Who received the first award in the professional category in the video blogging contest 'My Life, My Yoga'?

Answer- Both B and C

11. Wim Suurbier, who passed away recently, belongs to which game?

Answer- Football

12. Which one is the name of the robotic helicopter that is to be deployed in the Mars 2020 mission of NASA?

Answer- Ingenuity

13. Who is the author of the book "If It Bleeds"?

Answer- Stephen King

14. Who from India won the USIBC (US-India Business Council) Global Leadership Award?

Answer- Haryana

15. Who was appointed as the vice president of the Asian Development Bank?

Answer- Ashok Lavasa

16. Brahm Vasudeva, who passed away recently, belongs to which profession?

Answer- Businessman

17. Which state has topped among the other states in the implementation of PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

18. Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is in which state?

Answer- Kerala

19. NABARD has provided credit support of Rs 1,607 crore to which state during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Answer- West Bengal

20. World Youth Skills Day is observed on which date?

Answer- July 15

21. A low-cost COVID-19 test "Corosure" has been developed by which IIT?

Answer- IIT Delhi

22. In which state, NABARD has extended grant assistance of 221.89 crore rupees to support 298 watershed projects?

Answer- Karnataka

23. How much money has been approved to improve the firefighting facilities on five jetties of Haldia Dock Complex of Kolkata Port?

Answer- Rs.107 Crore

24. Who was honoured with the "Top Publicist" award in the Global Humanitarian Awards 2020?

Answer- Sachin Awasthi

25. Mile Jedinak, who has recently announced his retirement, belongs to which sport?

Answer- Soccer

26. 'APSTAR-6D' telecommunication satellite has been launched by which country?

Answer- China

27. PRAGYATA guidelines belong to which field?

Answer- Digital Education

28. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index has ranked which India as the World's 6th richest man?

Answer- Mukesh Ambani

29. "#Reimagine Campaign" to support of most vulnerable populations and children during the ongoing COVID-19 has been started by which organization?

Answer- UNICEF

30. A government by the nobles ------------.

Answer- Aristocracy

