Queen Lead Guitarist Brian May 'shreds' His Glutes While Gardening

Former Queen lead guitarist Brian May recently posted a photo on his Instagram where he could be seen wearing a surgical mask in a hospital. Fans were quick to comment and ask the musician whether he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. But to their surprise, Brian May revealed that he had shredded his gluteus maximus during an 'over-enthusiastic' session of gardening. Check out Brian May's post below -

Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie wish Queen on her 94th birthday via video call

Brian May shreds his glutes

Brian May took to his Instagram and shared that he will be going off Instagram for a while as he has hurt himself seriously. In the caption, Brian May wrote that he was taken to the hospital where he was scanned to see how much damage had been caused to his glutes. The musician revealed that he managed to do some pretty harsh damage and called it a 'thorough job' jokingly. But, he also notified his fans that he won't be able to walk or sleep without assistance for a while as the pain he is going through is relentless.

Also read: NFL Draft 2020: Michael Phelps welcomes Ravens' R1 pick Patrick Queen with funny video

In the long Instagram caption. Brian May also stated that he does not need any sympathy from his fans, but expressed that he will be needing some healing silence to get through the pain. He also cleared the air about the rumours of him getting COVID-19 statin that the virus hasn't gotten him yet.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan reveals who is the 'queen of her dreams' with this stunning picture

Though former Queen band-member Brian May revealed that he won't be using social media as he needs some 'healing silence', he has broken his own rules and went on to post on Instagram and Twitter regularly. He recently posted two videos on Instagram where he spoke in detail about his views on the current environmental situation. He also expressed that people need to come together to do something in order to ensure that the ecological balance of the world is maintained after the pandemic.

Also read: Queen and Adam Lambert honor global COVID-19 ‘Champions’

Also read: Disha Patani shares beautiful pictures amid lockdown, fans call her 'Earth queen'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.