Britney Spears Reacts After Beau Sam Asghari Lashes Out At Her Father Over Conservatorship

After Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari lashed out at her father, Jamie Spears, Britney reacted to the controversial remarks with a post on social media. On February 10, 2021, Britney took to her social media handle to post a video of herself from Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve party in which she was seen performing on her hit track Toxic. Along with the video, she wrote “Can’t believe this performance of ‘Toxic’ is from 3 years ago!!! I’ll always love being on stage… but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person.” She added that she loved enjoying the basics of everyday life.

Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from 3 years ago !!! I’ll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! @NYRE pic.twitter.com/Kthh9fIWtJ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 9, 2021

Also Read: Britney Spears' Beau Sam Asghari Lashes Out At Jamie Spears; Calls Him 'controlling'

As the ‘#FreeBritney” movement continued to fuel on social media with an overwhelming response to Britney’s documentary ‘Framing Britney’, the singer took to her Twitter handle to address the legal drama encompassing her and her father in a subsequent tweet. In the tweet, she wrote that each person had their story and their take on other people’s story. She expressed we all have so many different bright beautiful lives. She added a reminder that no matter what we thought we know about a person’s life, it was nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens, she concluded. Check out the tweet on Britney Spears' Twitter-

Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives 🌹🌸🌷🌼!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens 📷✨ !!!! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 9, 2021

Also Read: Britney Spears Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Femme Fatale' Singer

Sam Asghari's controversy

The tweet was a response to Sam lashing out at Britney’s Dad and his conservatorship. A day before that, on February 9, 2021, Britney Spears’ beau Sam took to his Instagram handle and called out Jamie Spears for allegedly ‘trying to control’ his relationship with Britney. The fitness expert left an aggressive note on his Instagram story which is now deleted, that said he had ‘zero’ respect for someone who constantly tried to control his relationship with Britney and constantly threw obstacles on their way. He wrote that in his opinion, Jamie was a total ‘d**k’. He didn't go much in details because he had always respected their privacy but at the same time he did not come to the United States to not be able to express his opinion and freedom, he concluded.

Also Read: Shania Twain Opens Up On Being A Fan Of Britney Spears And Singing Along To Her Records

Britney Spears and Sam confirmed their relationship in January 2017 in an Instagram post. Britney met Sam in October 2016 during her music video for Slumber Party. According to US Weekly, Asghari has been one of the few positive people in Britney’s life over the past few years and he always had her best interests at heart. The conservatorship emerged when the new documentary of Britney presented a lawful defense for her to have more opportunity over her life and monetary property, which her dad has been dealing with since she was put under a conservatorship in February 2008 after her mental breakdown. According to the court records acquired by the US in August 2020, Britney expressed that she was “unequivocally contradicted” to her dad proceeding as her conservator.

Image Source: Britney Spears' Instagram

Also Read: Britney Spears Gives Befitting Reply To Everyone Who Criticises Her IG Dance Videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.