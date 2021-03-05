Bruno Mars And Anderson Paak’s New "Leave The Door Open" Video Is Finally Out

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak recently announced that they will be teaming up for a new band named Silk Sonic and their video is finally out. In the video, they shared a spectacular performance on the song Leave The Door Open and received numerous applause from the audience. Watch Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s latest video and see how fans reacted to it.

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s new song out

Bruno Mars recently took to his Twitter handle and shared this blissful news with all his fans and stated how Leave The Door Open song’s video has been out. Directed by Bruno Mars and Florent Dechard, the group in the video performs in a smooth manner with a set of some melodious and catchy lyrics.

Though Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak haven’t revealed a lot about their band Silk Sonic’s upcoming songs, they did drop a piece of news that it will feature Bootsy Collins as a special guest. Leave The Door Open has made a buzz on the internet only after a while when it was released. Many fans praised Bruno and mentioned how they couldn’t stop listening to his song and even added how the band was amazing. Many other fans expressed their excitement on seeing him back after a long time and stated how Bruno Mars was the greatest of his generation. They also added how the collaboration of Anderson Paak made the song even better.

Some fans even alerted other artists who might be planning to release their songs and stated that it was of no use as Bruno will anyway sweep the Grammys again. Some of them even addressed Bruno as the king and legend of the music industry and added how he was going to save the music industry yet again. Rest all others kept commenting on how they have been listening to the song over and over again and can even listen for a thousand more times. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s latest song.

Bruno Mars' songs

Some of the most celebrated songs of the artist are namely The Lazy Song, When I Was Your Man, Treasure, It Will Rain, Count On Me, Young Girls, Versace On The Floor, 24K Magic, Chuny and several others.

