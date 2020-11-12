BTS' 2021 Season's Greetings Theme Is Goofy, Retro & A Countryside View; Watch

BTS members are surprising their fans with surprising content since the past few days. First with the BTS BE album concept photos and now with their Season greetings video. For the BTS themed 2021 Season's Greetings, the septet featured in a lush South Korean countryside in a recent teaser that was shared on the social media.

The two videos that were shared for the Season's greetings were actually teasers for their new planners and behind-the-scenes DVD that they would release next year. Just like their new album, BTS is seen dressed up in retro themes outfits, as it seems to be the theme for their new album BE as well. Check out their season's greetings teasers.

BTS' 2021 Season's greetings

BTS' 2021 Season's greetings' first teaser was released a few days ago where the septet was seen in a retro look throughout the teaser. The teaser is of 1:44 minutes and starts with a 90s music as well. The first member Jin is shown playing snooker while their different character names are also displayed on the screen.

The video cuts to Jungkook who could be seen goofing around in a black ensemble and a yellow umbrella. Suga can then be spotted in his hip loose outfits showing off his basketball skills. While V could be seen waiting in a restaurant wearing a floral shirt and behaving like a perfect retro kid.

J-Hope then starts dancing around in the narrow streets wearing a rapper outfit while RM could be seen in a fancy avatar coming out of a watch shop in his suave manner. Jimin could be seen in his most unique headgear of all time at the end. The seven of them then sit around in a cafe and drink beer.

The next video titled 2021 Season's Greetings Spot #2 shows the septet in retro outfits while strolling around in a countryside location near Seoul. Each of the members could be seen playing their own part in the second teaser and going around with each other. Take a look.

BTS' BE album and BE tracklist

The South Korean band, BTS would be launching their new album on November 20. The forthcoming album is titled BE. Recently, Big Hit Entertainment teased the BTS’ army with a tracklist of BTS’ BE. BTS’ BE album will feature eight songs. The list also includes BTS’ hit song Dynamite. There are songs with titles in English that is Life Goes On, Blue and Grey, Skit, Dynamite and Stay, while the Korean titles of the tracks are Track 2 – Fly To My Room, Track 5 – Telepathy and Track 6 – Dis-ease.

