BTS' 7th Anniversary: Twitter To Launch Nine Customized Emoticons

Just a day ahead of the seventh anniversary of the Korean band BTS, as per the reports of an international media outlet, Twitter will be launching nine customized emojis on June 13. Seven of those emojis are dedicated to the BTS members including RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook emoji along with a BTS emoji. The other emoticon will be dedicated to the #BTSARMY which will show solidarity to Balck Lives Matter.

BTS band to celebrate the seventh anniversary

In less than a decade, the boy band has managed to become one of the biggest names in the music industry the credit goes to the sheer hard work and unbelievable talent of the members. According to reports, bringing up the BTS ARMY emoticon was the thoughtful gesture made by the boy band for their fans. Meanwhile, on June 4, BTS put out a tweet to showcase their support to the Black Lives Matter movement as they tweeted, "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter."

That was not enough, as the campaign spread outside the American mainland, the BTS and Big Hit Entertainment also donated USD one million to the movement while their fans also matched the donation and collected the massive amount in 24 hours. Soon, #MatchAMillion started trending on Twitter with people making contributions to raise a sum of $1million. Later, the organization called One In The Army, which led the donation drive said that the $817,000 were collected in the first hour since the campaign began.

Recently, another musician, Harry Styles took to his Twitter account and revealed that he is donating post bail funds to arrested protest organizers. The singer has called for justice over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who lost his life to police brutality and inequality. Harry Styles promoted the Black Lives Matter movement.

Moreover, Harry Styles urged his fans to educate themselves on police brutality and racism. On Friday, police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a video surfaced on him kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, which led to his death. After the video surfaced, people in the US as well as around the globe had been outraged. (Image credit: Instagram)

