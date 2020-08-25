'Blue Sky' Cast And Crew Asked To Sign Secrecy Waiver Before First Scripting Of BTS Drama?

The upcoming Korean drama based on BTS Universe titled Blue Sky has completed its first script reading. According to a report of Alkpop, the first script reading was completed in secrecy with the cast and crew of Blue Sky. The report added that the Blue Sky cast, crew, management representative and production staff were asked to sign a secrecy waiver. This was done before the first script reading was scheduled.

In the Korean entertainment industry, these secrecy waivers are signed by variety of program crew members to not reveal any spoilers. These secrecy waivers reportedly come with high penalty fees in context to violating the secrecy waiver. It is a rare incident in Korean entertainment when a full cast and crew are asked to sign a secrecy waiver. There are no reports regarding the shooting schedules of Blue Sky BTS drama.

BTS' Dynamite wins hearts of the BTS ARMY

BTS recently released their new song Dynamite. In a recent online press conference, the K-pop band discussed the inspiration behind this song. The band member, RM started the press conference by explaining that it was never their intention to release Dynamite. He added that the moment group members heard the final cut, they said that they realised it was a 'fun, cheery, and exciting' track. BTS also revealed that they wanted to share the same energy with their fans whom they refer to as the ARMY.

The rapper also revealed that the song was a challenge for the group since it was in English. Since the group had to cancel their world tour plans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, they realised many people have been left “powerless” and “frustrated”. Hence, BTS chose to channel this energy and inspiration into the new single and also labelled Dynamite as their “recharge project”.

The vocalist of the band, Jimin also chimed in and said that since the world is going through a 'tough time', they see the track as a 'breakthrough to help everybody overcome the emptiness'. The band also chose to dedicate Dynamite to the people who are going through tough times. They said they want people to stay indoors and find freedom and happiness through the medium of dance and music. Apart from the music video and the album, the K-pop group is also gearing up for the release of their brand new documentary.

All about BTS

BTS, popularly known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band, which was formed in 2010. Originally a hip hop group, BTS was signed under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013. However, the band's claim to fame was The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever and Wings, as the songs helped establish BTS' reputation as a socially conscious group.

