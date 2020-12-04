BTS’ Jin Turns 28 Today; ARMY And Netizens Celebrate 'Happy Jin Day'

BTS's Jin has turned all of 28 years of age today. And, in order to celebrate Jin's birthday and make it known to the singer-songwriter that he is loved, netizens and BTS’ Army are celebrating Happy Jin Day on various social media accounts. As a result of which, the internet is seeing an outpour of affection and well wishes for the musician. Fans and BTS ARMY took to Twitter and made the Happy Jin Day trend on Twitter. The hashtag that is used to celebrate Jin's birthday question is trending at #1 spot in various countries.

Here are some of those wishes for BTS's Jin by members of the BTS ARMY:

Happy birthday hyung💜. Thank you for making a song that makes people love themselves even more💜💜. The one and only world wide handsome in the world🤗💜#HappyBirthdayJin #JINDAY pic.twitter.com/wRhOu33ULr — callmebby (@mihiautem) December 4, 2020

Happy Birthday to our lovely Seokjin. Always stay healthy and happy. Be honest with yourself and do what you really want and love. We appreciate you. We love you and will always support you 💖 @BTS_twt#HAPPYJINDAY pic.twitter.com/lJP6s9bA9q — t.아미 ~방탄소년단♡⁷~🎁🎂🥳 (@tia_tt93) December 4, 2020

Sending a huge happy birthday with lots of love and well wishes to our moon 🌙 💜. Your beautiful vocals and cheerful demeanor always brings a smile to our faces. We love you so much. #진생일ᄎᄏ #OurMoonJinDay #HAPPYJINDAY @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/3ka00SzJR1 — ExotanLovesYou (@exotancentral) December 4, 2020

I tried, please don't judge me 😭 Cutting out the shape was hard but drawing the face was even harder 💔 Here's some Rj cookies to celebrate Seokjin's birthday 💖 #SweetsForJin #OurMoonJinDay #HAPPYJINDAY pic.twitter.com/Zky6BHe0QC — 🐳 Arcee 🌖 JIN DAY¹⁰⁹ (@saintseokjin_) December 4, 2020

Happy Birthday Jin, thank you for such a beautiful & meaningful song ''abyss''. Love you so much! Please be happy and don't forget to take care of yourself! #HappyJinDay #HappyBirthdayJin #JINDAY @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/FUeeKBlBy4 — Swe Zin (@mijyandimon13) December 4, 2020

About BTS:

BTS, in a span of five to seven years, have transcended their own geographical boundaries and achieved the status of a worldwide phenomenon. BTS’ Fan Base, specifically the one that resides in South East Asia, is known as the BTS army. A piece on Forbes had compared the band to The Beatles a little over a year ago.

In response to the parallel that was drawn, BTS member, RM, said that they were humbled and honoured to be compared to a band like that. The member also said that at the end of the day, they are just a group of boys trying to spread love, happiness and positive energy in the world. And the fact that somebody even used the name of their band and that of The Beatles in the same sentence is enough for them.

