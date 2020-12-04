Last Updated:

BTS’ Jin Turns 28 Today; ARMY And Netizens Celebrate 'Happy Jin Day'

BTS's Jin has turned all of 28 years of age today. Twitterati, as a result, made #HappyJinDay trend in various parts of the globe. Read more to find out.

BTS's Jin

BTS's Jin has turned all of 28 years of age today. And, in order to celebrate Jin's birthday and make it known to the singer-songwriter that he is loved, netizens and BTS’ Army are celebrating Happy Jin Day on various social media accounts. As a result of which, the internet is seeing an outpour of affection and well wishes for the musician. Fans and BTS ARMY took to Twitter and made the Happy Jin Day trend on Twitter. The hashtag that is used to celebrate Jin's birthday question is trending at #1 spot in various countries.

Here are some of those wishes for BTS's Jin by members of the BTS ARMY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About BTS:

BTS, in a span of five to seven years, have transcended their own geographical boundaries and achieved the status of a worldwide phenomenon. BTS’ Fan Base, specifically the one that resides in South East Asia, is known as the BTS army. A piece on Forbes had compared the band to The Beatles a little over a year ago.

In response to the parallel that was drawn, BTS member, RM, said that they were humbled and honoured to be compared to a band like that. The member also said that at the end of the day, they are just a group of boys trying to spread love, happiness and positive energy in the world. And the fact that somebody even used the name of their band and that of The Beatles in the same sentence is enough for them.

