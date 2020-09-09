Kim Woojin Replies To The Sexual Assault Allegations Made Against Him; Read Details

Kim Woojin has been a trending topic since he was accused of sexual assault by a random internet user. He has addressed these allegations and has come up wit ha solid reply for the same. This scandal has raised a lot of questions by netizens about who Kim Woojin is and how he reacted to these allegations. Read on to know more about Kim Woojin.

Kim Woojin and how he got his mainstream popularity

A number of people have been asking who exactly Kim Woojin is. He is a popular South Korean singer and a former member of the band Stray Kids. He joined the band in 2017 and decided to call quits in 2019. An entertainment portal names MEAWW reported that he left the band because of some undisclosed personal reasons. He got his mainstream popularity through performing for Stray Kids and also starred in a TV series of the same name. The current members of Stray Kids include Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

Kim Woojin talks about the Sexual Assault allegations against him

Kim Woojin recently took to his Instagram account to talk about the allegations made against him. He claims that these allegations are completely fake. He and his label has decided to take legal actions against such baseless accusations. Woojin also announced that he has recently signed a contract with a new label and is excited about his solo launch.

This has certainly got the Kim Woojin fan base extremely excited. Here is what Kim Woojin wrote about the sexual assault allegation made against him. The message was written in Korean and this is the English translation for the same.

Hello. This is Woojin Kim. Today, I'm going through an embarrassing thing, so I'm posting a post to inform the fans of the current status of both contemporaneous work. Someone on Twitter has spread weird rumours and deleted your account... I've never met him, and I've never been to the places mentioned. Fans must have been surprised a lot, but don't worry too much because it's not true. And, I recently signed a contract with a company I like, and I'm working hard for my solo activities. The company is planning to take action against the spreaders of false information, and the company will respond afterwards, so please don't worry too much. Then I'll deliver the news again. Thank you.

