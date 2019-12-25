Camila Cabello's Outfits Showcase Her Chic And Feminine Side During Performances

The Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello was recently viral all over the web for seeking a public apology through her Twitter account about what her younger self wrote on Tumblr. She posted an elaborate apology in the social media after some old Tumblr posts started making rounds on the internet. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter has several hit songs to her name after starting her solo career (separating from the girl band called Fifth Harmony). Apart from her singing talent Camila is also in the news for her sartorial choices during her performances. Take a look at some of her stylish outfits.

ALSO READ| Camila Cabello Apologises For Hateful And Hurtful Comments From The Past

Camila Cabello's photos

ALSO READ| Camila Cabello Can't Stop Gushing Over THIS Trait Of Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

ALSO READ| Camila Cabello's Reponse To Comment On PDA: "Might As Well Just Make Out On Instagram"

ALSO READ| Camila Cabello's Five Best Dance Songs | Havana, Senorita And Others

Camila Cabello News

The singer-actor announced the dates of her Romance Tour which will reportedly start from Europe and later move towards North America. According to the announcement, the tour will start on May 26, 2020, at Oslo, Norway and it will end in Miami, the United States on September 26, 2020. The Senorita singer is also in the news for her whirlwind romance with fellow singer Shawn Mendes after the Canadian singer revealed that he has been dating the Liar singer Camila Cabello since July 4 this year.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.