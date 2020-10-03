On Gwen Stefani's Birthday, Take The Quiz To Know How Well Do You Know The Singer

American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani, known for her songs such as What You Waiting For?, Rich Girl, Hollaback Girl, has turned a year older today, i.e. Saturday, October 3, 2020. After making her singing debut in the year 1992, the 51-year-old singer enjoys a massive fan following. She is also often seen making headlines for various reasons. The singer has also been a part of several movies such as Trolls, Zoolander, The Aviator and more. Thus, on the occasion of Gwen Stefani’s birthday, here’s a fun trivia quiz based on the singer’s life and career. Take the quiz to know how well do you know her.
Also read | Dua Lipa's Upcoming Remix Album To Feature Gwen Stefani And Mark Ronson
Also read | Gwen Stefani Literally Replaces Ex-husband Gavin Rossdale With Beau Blake Shelton; See
Also read | Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Relationship Timeline From 2014-2020, Details Inside
Also read | John Legend Takes A Playful Dig At Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton On 'The Voice' Promo
Also read | Coffee Day 2020: Consider Yourself A Coffeeholic? Take This Quiz To Find Out
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.