Last Updated:

On Gwen Stefani's Birthday, Take The Quiz To Know How Well Do You Know The Singer

On the occasion of Gwen Stefani's birthday, we have formulated a fun trivia quiz based on her life & career. Take the quiz to check out how well do you know her

Written By
Brandon Fernandes
Gwen Stefani's birthday

American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani, known for her songs such as What You Waiting For?, Rich Girl, Hollaback Girl, has turned a year older today, i.e. Saturday, October 3, 2020. After making her singing debut in the year 1992, the 51-year-old singer enjoys a massive fan following. She is also often seen making headlines for various reasons. The singer has also been a part of several movies such as Trolls, Zoolander, The Aviator and more. Thus, on the occasion of Gwen Stefani’s birthday, here’s a fun trivia quiz based on the singer’s life and career. Take the quiz to know how well do you know her.

 

  • What was Gwen Stefani's band called before she became a solo artist?

  1. Pretty Girl Rock

  2. Gwen’s Girls

  3. No doubt 

  4. Destiny’s child

 

  • Gwen Stefani’s album L. A. M. B stands for?

  1. Love actually music babes

  2. Love angel music baby

  3. Lonely alone mislead bye

  4. Lambs are my babies

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#idontwannalovenobodybutyou Gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

  • "So that's right dude, meet me at the bleachers" are lyrics from which of her songs?

  1. Hall of that Girl

  2. What You Waiting For?

  3.  Hollaback Girl

  4. Rich Girls

  • Where college did Gwen attend?

  1. California State University

  2. Havard 

  3. Yale

  4.  Cerritos College

 

  • In one of Gwen's songs, what of the following does she sings about?

  1. Bananas 

  2. Peaches

  3. Cherries

  4. Apples

  • Gwen Stefani is obsessed with?

  1. Hakajuka girlz 

  2. Pirates

  3. Eve

  4. Harajuku girls

 

  • What book/movie was based on the "What you waiting for" video?

  1. The Muppets' Wizard of Oz

  2. Alice in Wonderland

  3. Trolls

  4. The Wizard of Oz

 

  • Before getting into the industry, Stefani used to work as?

  1. An Assistant Director

  2. Hairdresser

  3. A makeup artist

  4. Cleaner

Also read | Dua Lipa's Upcoming Remix Album To Feature Gwen Stefani And Mark Ronson

  • Tony Kanal helped Gwen produce which LAMB song?

  1. What you waiting for?

  2. Crash

  3. Hollaback girl

  4. Rich Girls

 

  • What is Gwen Stefani's middle name?

  1. Rebecca

  2. Renee

  3. Rita

  4. Rosy

Also read | Gwen Stefani Literally Replaces Ex-husband Gavin Rossdale With Beau Blake Shelton; See

  • What is Gwen Stefani’s favourite food?

  1. Pizza

  2. Sushi

  3. Salad

  4. Popcorns

 

  • What is Gwen’s clothing range called?

  1. Harajuku girls

  2. Lamb

  3. PacSun

  4. Gwen

Also read | Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Relationship Timeline From 2014-2020, Details Inside

Also read | John Legend Takes A Playful Dig At Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton On 'The Voice' Promo

Answers:

  1. No doubt

  2. Love angel music baby

  3. Hollaback Girl

  4. California State University

  5. Bananas

  6. Harajuku girls

  7. Alice in Wonderland

  8. A makeup artist

  9. Crash

  10. Renee

  11. Sushi

  12. Lamb

Also read | Coffee Day 2020: Consider Yourself A Coffeeholic? Take This Quiz To Find Out

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT