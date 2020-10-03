On Gwen Stefani's Birthday, Take The Quiz To Know How Well Do You Know The Singer

American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani, known for her songs such as What You Waiting For?, Rich Girl, Hollaback Girl, has turned a year older today, i.e. Saturday, October 3, 2020. After making her singing debut in the year 1992, the 51-year-old singer enjoys a massive fan following. She is also often seen making headlines for various reasons. The singer has also been a part of several movies such as Trolls, Zoolander, The Aviator and more. Thus, on the occasion of Gwen Stefani’s birthday, here’s a fun trivia quiz based on the singer’s life and career. Take the quiz to know how well do you know her.

What was Gwen Stefani's band called before she became a solo artist?

Pretty Girl Rock Gwen’s Girls No doubt Destiny’s child

Gwen Stefani’s album L. A. M. B stands for?

Love actually music babes Love angel music baby Lonely alone mislead bye Lambs are my babies

"So that's right dude, meet me at the bleachers" are lyrics from which of her songs?

Hall of that Girl What You Waiting For? Hollaback Girl Rich Girls

Where college did Gwen attend?

California State University Havard Yale Cerritos College

In one of Gwen's songs, what of the following does she sings about?

Bananas Peaches Cherries Apples

Gwen Stefani is obsessed with?

Hakajuka girlz Pirates Eve Harajuku girls

What book/movie was based on the "What you waiting for" video?

The Muppets' Wizard of Oz Alice in Wonderland Trolls The Wizard of Oz

Before getting into the industry, Stefani used to work as?

An Assistant Director Hairdresser A makeup artist Cleaner

Also read | Dua Lipa's Upcoming Remix Album To Feature Gwen Stefani And Mark Ronson

Tony Kanal helped Gwen produce which LAMB song?

What you waiting for? Crash Hollaback girl Rich Girls

What is Gwen Stefani's middle name?

Rebecca Renee Rita Rosy

Also read | Gwen Stefani Literally Replaces Ex-husband Gavin Rossdale With Beau Blake Shelton; See

What is Gwen Stefani’s favourite food?

Pizza Sushi Salad Popcorns

What is Gwen’s clothing range called?

Harajuku girls Lamb PacSun Gwen

Also read | Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Relationship Timeline From 2014-2020, Details Inside

Also read | John Legend Takes A Playful Dig At Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton On 'The Voice' Promo

Answers:

No doubt Love angel music baby Hollaback Girl California State University Bananas Harajuku girls Alice in Wonderland A makeup artist Crash Renee Sushi Lamb

Also read | Coffee Day 2020: Consider Yourself A Coffeeholic? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.