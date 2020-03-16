Chris Brown's Best Song Collaborations That You Just Cannot Miss!

Chris Brown has been one of the few stars in the music industry who has successfully dominated the billboard charts for a while. Ever since his debut, he has been one of the most favoured artists in the music industry. Brown has a number of accolades and titles to his name thanks to his amazing songs and groovy music videos. He was known for dating famous singer Rihanna which ended soon after things between the duo took a rather drastic turn. Here are some of the collaborations by Chris in regards to his music career.

Chris Brown's best song collabs

Also Read | Neha Dhupia's Statement On Roadies Row; Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana & Others Support

Pitbull feat. Chris Brown - 'International Love'

It has been quite a while since the release of this song; however, it still manages to get people's feet tapping. The R&B song was one of the most loved songs upon its release. The song was played in almost all major clubs and parties. It was this popularity that got the song into the UK Top 10 charts.

Also Read | Rihanna To Adele: Take A Look At Best Tracks Of Famous Singers Who Were Born In 1988

Nas feat. The Game and Chris Brown - 'Make The World Go Round'

In 2008, Chris Brown was trying to make it big in the music industry when this song proved to be a huge opportunity for him. Collaborating with NAS was an amazing experience for teenage Chris Brown. This song got immensely popular and even went on to gain the number five spot on certain charts.

Also Read | Rihanna And Jay-Z Collaborated For THESE Popular Chartbusters, Check Out

DJ Khaled feat. Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne - 'Take It To The Head'

Released in 2012, this song was one of the most popular songs featuring Chris Brown. The song went on to sell over 500.000 copies to date according to an entertainment portal. This also happened to be the sixth studio album by DJ Khaled.

Also Read | Rihanna's Top Songs That Will Soothe Your Broken Heart; Check It Out

David Guetta feat. Chris Brown and Lil Wayne - 'I Can Only Imagine'

One of the most popular songs by Chris Brown was I Can Only Imagine. The song featured David Guetta and rapper Lil Wayne. The collaboration was seen as a perfect mix and the song did eventually prove to be a huge success.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.