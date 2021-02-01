Coachella 2021 Cancelled After Public Health Officer Issues Order Amid COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the Unites States of America. Tens of millions of people have tested positive for the virus in the country and many have died from the deadly virus as well. A number of events have been cancelled to ensure that the virus does not spread and, quite recently, another popular event in the country, Coachella 2021, has been cancelled. Here is what you need to know about this new development along with other details of this event.

Coachella 2021 cancelled by order of public health

Governments all over the world have taken several measures to beat the Covid-19 pandemic that has become rampant all over the world, especially in the United States. The country happens to be the leading in coronavirus cases in the world and several measures are being taken to stop the further spread and damage from the virus. One of the latest measures taken is the calling of the Coachella 2021 event that was supposed to take place in the month of April. The decision has been made by the Public Health Officer of Riverside County, Dr. Cameron Kaiser.

Due to the pandemic, Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser today (Jan. 29) signed a public health order canceling Coachella Valley Music and Arts, Stagecoach Country Music festivals planned for April 2021. We look forward to when the events may return. https://t.co/YAIn8uTea9 — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) January 29, 2021

The announcement has been made the Twitter account of Kaiser, who has signed the public order to get Coachella 2021 cancelled. After making the announcement, the tweet also said in the end that the Public Health officials “look forward” to the times when the said events would be suitable to take place. The Coachella events are known to attract massive crowds every time they take place, where all kinds of musical and artistic events take place for the enjoyment of the public. Due to the nature of the event, it has been cancelled for public safety.

The Coachella events witness many emerging talented artists who participate in these events to display their talents in front of large masses. Many such music and arts festivals take place all over the country, which have also been cancelled in the wake of the pandemic. Further details about Coachella 2021 are awaited.

