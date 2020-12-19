How To Play Airship In Among Us? Here's How To Kickstart Among Us New Map

Among Us is a popular mobile game that has been trending on social media for a long time now. A number of popular gamers and streamers have been playing this game since the beginning. This game has also been trending amongst the gaming community as a number of players have been talking about it. Read more to know about tthe Among Us new map, Airship.

How to play Airship in Among Us?

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the new additions made by Innersloth. The players have been asking questions like how to play Airship in Among Us and are trying to find more about the Among Us new map. This is because the makers added a set of new Among Us app and the fans are certainly loving it.

So to help you out, we have listed down a step-by-step guide that will answer your questions like how to get play Airship in Among Us and are trying to find more about the Among Us new map. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into finding the new Among Us new map, Airship.

The players will first need to create a local game.

Open the laptop that is located in the lobby,

Try and find “game,” and chose the option “Airship” as the map.

Leave that particular lobby.

Create another online game with the exact same settings.

The players can then start playing once the lobby has four or more players.

THE AIRSHIP - A new map coming early 2021



Prepare yourselves, crewmates. This upcoming (free!) map will include:

all new tasks

your choice of what room to start in

ladders?!

and more?



But don't forget about those Impostors lurking around...

More about Among Us

Among Us is an online multiplayer space-themed game that has been trending amongst the gaming community recently. The game is available on Android, iOS and even Microsoft Windows. Due to the ban of PUBG, a number of Indian gaming streamers were looking for something new to play. Among Us has become their first priority as Youtube has been dominated by the number of gamers streaming this space-related mysterious game. Not only the Indian Youtubers, but this trend has also managed to go globally viral. Pewdiepie has also been streaming a lot while playing this game with his friends.

A small story was release on Among Us 2 on Innersloth’s official website. The story is about “The Future of Among Us” and said that they have” lots to do” and just need to prioritise their energy and focus towards it. The makers also released an official statement in the same story that explained why Among Us 2 was cancelled. The statement was released by PuffBallUnited who is also the co-founder of Innersloth. This news was also released on their official Twitter accounts and has managed to gain a lot of attention. Seeing PuffBallUnited focusing on the first game is certainly explained after the amount of attention it received recently.

