Among Us Switch Details: How Much Does The Game Cost On Switch?

Among Us has won the best multiplayer game at the Game Awards 2020. This multiplayer game has taken the world by storm. The game was only available for Mobile Devices and PC and the players have been waiting for the game to release on one of the Consoles. The game has been announced for the Nintendo Switch and the players are asking how much does Among Us cost on Switch.

How much does Among Us cost on Switch?

The extremely popular multiplayer game where the players need to figure out who the imposter has finally made its way into the console business. Among Us has been announced as a playable game on the Nintendo Switch. As of 15th December, the players will be able to download Among Us on their Nintendo Switches. Among Us Nintendo Switch Price has been set at 5$.

Prep the airlock and join your crewmates in a multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal!!#AmongUsGame by @InnerslothDevs is available today on #NintendoSwitch! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/RTrsLS02tV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2020

Among Us Crossplay

Crossplay is one of the most important features in consoles today. Players do not want to be limited to compete against players from just their platform, they want to extend this competition to all available platforms. Among Us Crossplay allows the players just that. Players that buy Among Us on the Nintendo Switch will able to play against users from the Mobile application and the PC game.

Does Among Us have voice chat?

Does Among Us have Voice Chat is one of the most asked questions for the game. Just like all the other versions of Among Us, the Nintendo Switch version doesn’t support voice chat. This brings up an issue for the players that are playing on the console version. In Among Us, some quickly typed words can help the player a lot but typing with a controller makes it a little difficult and slower compared to typing from an actual keyboard.

Difference Between Among Us Versions

There are a few differences that the players will observe when they crack out their fresh new copy of Among Us on the Nintendo Switch. Here are the notable differences between the PC and Handheld Version and The Nintendo Switch version:

Controls: The players have been used to playing Among Us either with a Touchscreen or a mouse and keyboard. The switch from this to a controller scheme can be a difficult transition for some players.

Typing: In Among Us, typing messages is one of the crucial elements. In emergency meetings, some quick texts can help the players a long way. This will be one of the hurdles for the Nintendo Switch Players as typing on a controller isn’t the easiest of tasks.

