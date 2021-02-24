Daft Punk Parts Ways: Here Are 10 Best Songs By The Duo Through Their 20-year Run

While it is difficult for the fans to accept that the electronic duo Daft Punk has parted ways, they have left some of the greatest music of all times for fans to reminisce with. The artistes announced that they were separating on Monday, February 22, 2021, and the internet is flooded with fans expressing how they can’t believe this. However, here is a list of 10 top songs by the duo that you can listen to and celebrate their work so far.

Daft Punk’s Best songs through their 20-year run

One More Time from the album Discovery in 2000, written by Daft Punk and Anthony Moore. Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger from the album Discovery in 2000, written by Daft Punk along with Edwin Birdsong. Around the World from the album Homework in 1997, written by Daft Punk. Digital Love from the album Discovery in 2001, written by Daft Punk, Carlos Sosa and George Duke. Get Lucky featuring Pharell Williams from the album Random Access Memory, written by Daft Punk, Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers. Da Funk from the album Homework in 1995, written by Daft Punk. Aerodynamic from the album Discovery in 2001, written by Daft Punk. Crescendolls from the album Discovery in 2001, written by Daft Punk, Dwight Brewster and Aleta Jennings. Technologic from the album Human After All in 2005, written by Daft Punk. Robot Rock from the album Human After All in 2005, written by Daft Punk and Kae Williams.

Iconic French duo, Daft Punk decided to part ways and the news came out on February 22. Its members Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter bid each other good-bye with one last song Epilogue, which they released on their YouTube channel. In the 8 minutes long video, the former left behind Bangalter in the middle of a desert, where he later explodes. The song was a scene from the duo’s 2006 film Electroma.

The band rose to fame in the late 1990s after being a part of the French House movement. They gave listeners some great music by combining various genres like funk, techno, disco, indie rock and pop with elements of house music. The duo is considered as one of the most influential artists of their times.

