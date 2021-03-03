Delicious Rendezvous To Edit Out APRIL'S Naeun's Parts Amid Bullying Controversy

The production team of SBS’s variety show, Delicious Rendezvous has now decided to edit out parts of the show including APRIL’s Naeun. According to a report by Soompi, the development just comes days after the band member was embroiled in the bullying controversy. Keeping all the allegations made online, the production department of the show have now decided not to feature Naeun’s part until a clearance on the matter comes forward.

A representative of the show told the portal, that they will edit her parts in the episode airing on March 4 ‘as much as possible without affecting the content. It was on February 28, when an individual who claimed to be former APRIL member Hyunjoo’s brother claimed in an online post that her sister was bullied by APRIL'S Naeun. The post which was shared online reads,

Hello, I’m the younger brother of former APRIL member Hyunjoo. I’ve wanted to reveal the truth for years, but I’ve been holding back for my sister’s future. But now I think I have to be brave and speak up, which is why I’m writing this. It was said that Hyunjoo left the group because she wanted to act, but that’s not true.

He further explained how her sister suffered alleging, “that she was bullied and ostracized in the group, and due to that, she suffered from many things like panic disorder and breathing difficulties. She even tried to take her own life. When my parents and I think about that time, we still feel like our hearts are tearing apart. Hyunjoo was departing from the team, so the agency sent a letter about how she’s leaving because she wants to focus on acting and told her to write it in her own handwriting. So she wrote the letter without even us knowing”.

Post this online allegation stirred up controversy on a Korean online forum, school friends of APRIL'S Naeun also came forward to confirm how they were bullied by the musician. Ever since them, a number of online posts alleging Naeun harassing others have come to light. However, DSP Media, the management agency of APRIL have denied all the allegation and shared that they will take strong legal action against everyone who are spreading false information and putting malicious slander on the singer.

