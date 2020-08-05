Diljit Dosanjh Excited About Poster Of 'G.O.A.T' Featuring On The Times Square Billboard

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently spoke about the success of his latest album G.O.A.T. and how the people have been receiving it. The poster of the album was recently featured on the Times Square billboard and the artist is extremely happy about it. In an interaction with a leading daily, he also spoke about how the lockdown helped to a great extent in creating the kind of music that he had in mind.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh recently expressed his delight over the success of his fresh album G.O.A.T. and also revealed how the album is about his personal journey so far. In the interaction, Diljit Dosanjh said that he has been in the game for more than 18 years now. To feature on the Times Square billboard fills his heart with pride. He also said that the audience has loved every track of the album which is now trending on YouTube in more than 20 different countries.

The artist also revealed that the song is trending on other digital platforms in close to 26 countries. Diljit Dosanjh also said that he is having a proud moment as he is on Kworb global ranking list while his fans are also calling him a global sensation now.

Diljit Dosanjh also shed some light on how the lockdown helped him have some time to focus on his music album. He said that the lockdown helped him focus and he finally released the album for his audience. He also explained how the songs of G.O.A.T. have a lot to do with his journey to stardom.

Diljit Dosanjh said that the album is a deeply personal album and hence he assured that the music came from a place of passion and love and was not gratuitous. The musician also spoke about what his fans mean to him and how he wanted to show gratitude towards them. The fans mean the world to him, according to Diljit Dosanjh.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. It is being directed by Abhishek Sharma and stars actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. The film falls under the comedy genre and is expected to release later this year.

