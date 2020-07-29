Diljit Dosanjh Steals The Show In Groovy 'G.O.A.T.' As He Narrates His Struggles; Watch

Fans of Diljit Dosanjh get ready to groove as Diljit Dosanjh’s latest song G.O.A.T. recently released on his YouTube channel. The singer had announced that he would be releasing G.O.A.T. on July 30, but he surprised his fans by releasing it early.

Diljit Dosanjh's latest album is a perfect music number

The track G.O.A.T. is a Punjabi song that has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh and the lyrics have been penned by Karan Aujla. The number falls under the G-Funk category. The song portrays the struggles Diljit Dosanjh had to faced in his life. The song shows how despite all the difficulties, he emerged as a successful star. The singer conveys that he always believed in his singing and acting talent and always focused on it. He tells in the song that there was a time when he did shows for free, but now has a jet plane in his name.

In the video of the song, Diljit is in his fashion best. The video was conceptualised by San Dosanjh and directed by Rahul Dutta. The song has groovy beats and the lyrics are appealing. The song can be heard on repeat and is likely to become a trending song.

On another note, Diljit Dosanj has sung and produced many music albums throughout his career. Apart from music, Diljit Dosanjh has also worked in many Punjabi movies like Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh, Sajjan Singh Rangroot and Shadaa. He made his debut in the Bollywood industry with the film Udta Punjab, for which he even won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut. He has also won several awards for his acting in Punjabi films as well as his contribution to music. He was also a judge on a reality show called Rising Star for three seasons.

