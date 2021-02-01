Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Are Love-locked In 'Yaar Dua' Music Video Poster!

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most adored couples on Indian television and have been fan-favourite ever since their appearance in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka. The couple is set to recreate their filmy real-life romance in an upcoming music video titled "Yaar Dua" sung by Mamta Sharma with music and lyrics by Bad-Ash. The music video is produced by the music label, One Music Originals. Dipika Kakar recently unveiled the song's poster on her Instagram, where the couple are soaked in love. Take a look at the post!

More about Dipika Kakar's music video Yaar Dua

Dipika Kakar's music video "Yaar Dua" will debut on YouTube on February 9, just days prior to Valentine's Day. Earlier, the couple also posted another teaser poster of the music video on their respective Instagram accounts. The teaser has the TV’s favourite couple cuddling in each other’s arms, colour coordinating in white apparels. While Dipika looks gorgeous in a white salwar suit, with heavy earrings to style her look, Shoaib looked handsome in white shirt and pants. The teaser video has the meaning of love explained in Punjabi. "Is Pyaar bhari dastan ki pehli Jhalak (roughly translating to, "Here's a glimpse of this love-filled story".!!) Wait For The Full Song On 9th Feb 2021 #staytuned #onemusicoriginals", she captioned the post.

More about Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib and Dipika worked together in the Colors TV daily soap Sasural Simar Ka and where they got romantically attached and started dating. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Bhopal in February 2018. As per Indian Express, both wanted a very personalised affair and also wanted to avoid the constant media attention. More so, with Shoaib’s family residing there, it helped them in organising a grand yet close-knit wedding, stated the report. Only the closest of the friends were invited but the rest got to wish the newlyweds in a reception in Mumbai, the report added. Since 2019, Dipika has been portraying Sonakshi Rastogi in Star Plus's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan Grover, while Shoaib was last seen in his Bollywood debut Battalion 609 which was a critical and commercial failure.

