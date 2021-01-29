Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim's 'Yaar Dua' Teaser Unveiled, Latter Says 'Witness Magic'

On Friday afternoon, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim unveiled the teaser of their music album titled Yaar Dua. In the short-video, the duo can be seen sharing some warm moments together. Not only this but they're also twinning in white outfits. By the looks of the Yaar Dua teaser, the song will chronicle an emotional tale between the two lovebirds.

Sharing the teaser, Shoaib Ibrahim wrote, "Witness the magic of love," whereas Dipika Kakar wrote, "Is Pyaar bhari dastan ki pehli Jhalak!!" which roughly translates to, "Here's a glimpse of this love-filled story". Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's song is all set to release on February 9, 2021. The album is presented by One Music Originals. The music and lyrics of the song are given by Badshah.

As soon as the teaser was up on the internet, fans of the duo rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "It's just perfect", whereas another fan penned, "Wow, so beautiful." Aditya Vikram Singh also shared the poster and wrote, "Super congratulations to this and a lot more to come. All the best team." The two stars will be sharing screen space after eight years.

Shoaib and Dipika worked together in the daily soap titled Sasural Simar Ka and love blossomed between the duo. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Bhopal. As per The Indian Express, both wanted a very personalised affair and also wanted to avoid the constant media attention. More so, with Shoaib’s family residing there, it helped them in organising a grand yet close-knit wedding, stated the report. Only the closest of the friends were invited but the rest got to wish the newlyweds in a reception in Mumbai, added the same report.

In 2020, on actor Dipika Kakar's birthday, husband Shoaib Ibrahim went an extra mile, baked a cake for her; and also stuck up some balloons on the wall. Dipika shared a series of photos on her Instagram feed and gave a sneak peek into her birthday celebration at night. It was his emotional note for her that won many hearts. Soon, Dipika thanked her husband for always pampering her and for making her feel extra special.

