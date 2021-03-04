DJ Snake Announces Collaboration With Selena Gomez Through Amazing Fan Art

DJ Snake has peaked the excitement of fans who have eagerly been waiting for his collaboration with Selena Gomez. The artist took to social media to post fan art while he teased the upcoming release. DJ Snake is known to collaborate with several artists in the past and has worked with Selena as well. Their last release together along with a few other artists topped the charts. Taki Taki went on to become of the most popular songs of that year and therefore fans are quite excited for a possible collaboration between Selena Gomez and DJ Snake once again.

DJ Snake announces his collaboration with Selena Gomez

A few hours ago, DJ Snake took to his Twitter account to post a picture where he and Selena Gomez were highlighted. The animated picture of the two looked quite unique and full of bright colours. In the fan art, DJ Snake sported his pink hairdo as Selena posed for the camera. The fan art was tagged Selfish Love, which could be a hint to their new song together. Fans are yet unsure if the two artists are collaborating; however, they are excited to see them both in a song. Sharing this fan art on his personal timeline, DJ Snake just captioned the image as “Fan Art” and added a heart emoji further tagging Selena. This served as a hint to fans who are eagerly waiting for their collaboration after their previous hit with Taki Taki.

Selena Gomez herself has shown a massive interest in the Spanish music spectrum after being featured on the EP Revelation. Selfish Love is part of her first all Spanish Album and thus fans are eager to see how well the artist does in that space. In the past, the singer has collaborated with a few artists, which have turned out to be massive hits. Therefore fans are really excited about her collaboration with DJ Snake as they assume the duo could produce a massive hit together. According to a news portal, The Things, fans believe that there is just one day to go until the release of their hot new single. Fans have been commenting and reacting to the posts on social media pages, expressing their excitement for their possible collaboration together.

In love with this 🤩❤️. Love to see u are collaborating with @selenagomez 🤩❤️❤️❤️❤️ — A.Official (@AStewOfficial) March 3, 2021

this looks better than the og 😭 — anthony (@bailacontaylena) March 3, 2021

OMG cuteee, are we getting more photos than the cover photo ??? — riri 🔪 (fan account) (@itaintriri) March 3, 2021

Love to see it — Paul ✱ BLM (@selenastan18) March 3, 2021

SELFISH LOVE TOMORROW — 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒊🐍 SELFISH LOVE TOMORROW🥀 (@marianadnz) March 3, 2021

