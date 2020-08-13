Dr Dre Challenges Ex Wife Nicole Young's Demands To Grant Access To His Financial Records

The divorce case between Dr Dre and Nicole Young is taking new turns with every filing. Previously, the artists responded to his former wife’s divorce petition with a prenuptial (premarital) agreement that could prevent her from getting half of his earnings, which is reportedly $800 million. Then Young claimed that the prenup, which he signed in 1996, was under pressure and her former husband tore it up which again makes her entitled to half of his fortune. Now the Still D.R.E. hitmaker challenged his estranged wife’s request of granting her access to his financial records.

Dr Dre challenges Nicole Young’s demand for his financial records

In a document obtained by The Blast, Nicole Young claimed that Dr Dre “tore up” their prenup agreement, which he signed 'under pressure'. It was a few years after they tied the knot, and the rapper tore up the agreement to show his love for her. Young stated that the prenup is invalid and any profits from subsequent business deals should be considered community property. She reportedly had her lawyers summon Dre’s long time accountant in a bid to get her hands on his banking and business documents. The Rap mogul responded that he did nothing of the sort to make the prenup invalid, and insisted that his earnings are only his. He wants to keep the paperwork away from his former wife as it contains his “private information” and that of his associates.

The Blast obtained the latest filing of Dr Dre in which he stated, “Throughout our marriage, I have maintained separate books and records regarding my separate property and my separate property business entities. I object to the production of such documents which contain my private information as well as my confidential business information that involves third parties as well. For example, there is no basis for the production of my confidential employee employment records”.

The Let Me Ride artist had made his accountant make an official declaration to support his side of the story on the prenup matter and the separate sets of financial records. The part reads, “We have maintained separate books and records for (Dre) and each of his separate property business entities for the past two decades. The documents requested span more than a decade and involve at least seven different sets of books and records”.

Instead of his financial documents, Dr Dre has offered to have the former partner’s joint tax returns for the past decade made available to Nicole Young’s attorneys. Dr Dre has already agreed to pay spousal support and cover Young’s expenses. There is no requirement for child support as their kids are adults. They share a son Truice, 23, and a daughter Truly, 19. A judge has yet to rule on the validity of the prenup agreement, following their divorce failing in June 2020. They were married for around 24 years.

