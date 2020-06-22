Drake Attacked By Swizz Beatz Over The Leak Of 'Stay Down'; Issues Apology Later

Hip Hop star Swizz Beatz recently took a dig at singer Drake by tagging him with an inappropriate word. The incident occurred when he was having a live Instagram session with his dear friend Busta Rhymes. They started speaking about Busta Rhymes’ collaboration piece with Drake and how it never released for the audience but got leaked a few days back. Drake fans were quick to bring up the controversy on social media, resulting in an official apology from Swizz Beats.

Swizz Beatz takes a dig at Drake

Swizz Beatz recently had a Radio Zone session with his friend Busta Rhymes through Instagram live feature. The two artists were seen talking about the song ‘Stay Down’ which was a collaboration between Busta Rhymes and Drake which was recently leaked on the Internet. The song had been produced by J Dilla and the track was recorded in the year 2012. Busta Rhymes was talking about the nature of the song and how all of it started. He was also explaining how he did not have an issue with the song not having an official release. However, Swizz Beatz remained stern with his stance and said the song should have been released, no matter what the situation was. He also went on to tag Drake with an inappropriate cuss word before blasting up the music. The whole incident did not register well with Drake fans as they took to social media to express their displeasure. Have a look at the video doing the rounds on Twitter here.

Swizz Beatz calls Drake p*ssy after discussing a leaked collab between Drake and Busta Rhymes. pic.twitter.com/56vCFtzi6K — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) June 21, 2020

Read Kylie Jenner Laughs Off Drake's 'side Piece' Controversy After Drake Apologizes

Also read Drake Donates $100,000 In Support Of 'Black Lives Matter' Movement

Swizz Beatz issues an apology

Swizz Beatz recently posted a story on his official Instagram handle and apologized for his behaviour on the live show. He said that he got excited and did not intend to tag Drake with a cuss word no matter what he felt about certain issues. He tried to explain himself by saying that he had been in the wrong space and energy when the whole episode took place. Swizz Beatz apologized and mentioned that his fans and family have been watching it and he does not feel good about his behaviour. Have a look at the video posted by the artist on his Instagram here.

Swizz Beatz issues an apology to Drake 👀 pic.twitter.com/uBlZVpGNs5 — 🗝 (@DiaryOfKeysus) June 22, 2020

Read Here's Drake's Huge Net Worth As He Donates $100,000 To Bail Black Lives Matter Protestors

Also read Drake Bell Takes Fans Down The Memory Lane With His New 'Wipe It Down' Challenge

Image Courtesy: Drake Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.