Dua Lipa Makes First Public Appearance With Boyfriend Romain Gavras At Cannes Debut

Dua Lipa walked the coveted Cannes red carpet for the first time. The Levitating singer brought out her fashion best as she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. While the singer made headlines for her debut, what also caught the eye of the media was her companion to the event- Romain Gavras.

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras were rumoured to be dating since March 2023. She walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with the 41-year-old French director. Their official, public appearance at the Cannes 2023 seemingly confirmed the relationship.

The New Rules singer was dressed to the nines for her debut at the coveted event. Dua Lipa chose to dress in a black asymmetrical dress designed by Hedi Slimane for Celine. Her cut-out dress had a thigh-high slit which she styled with statement earrings and eye-catching bangs.

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras relationship

Though neither Dua Lipa nor Romain Gavras has confirmed or denied the relationship, they have been spotted making entries and exits at various venues together. The rumoured couple attended the Saint Laurent's show at Paris Fashion Week, the Netflix BAFTA afterparty and another party in London together. Their public appearance on the Cannes red carpet serves as proof to fans who were speculating about a relationship.

For the unversed, Romain Gavras is a French filmmaker. He has also directed music videos such as Justice's Stress and M.I.A.'s Born Free, both of which are popular for depicting graphic violence. His debut feature film was released in 2008 and received critical acclaim. The director had previously dated actress Rita Ora.

Other debuts at Cannes 2023

This year, the Cannes Film Festival red carpet played host to several debutants. From India, actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chillar and Anushka Sharma make their Cannes red carpet debut in 2023. Additionally, BLACKPINK Jeanie, BLACKPINK Rose will make their notable debuts.