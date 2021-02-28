DYK Jass Manak Has Written Some Of The Most Famous Songs That Aren't Sung By Him? See List

Well-known for his hit song Lehanga, Punjabi singer Jass Manak had started his career at the mere age of 19. Jass has mostly preferred writing his own songs, but a lesser-known fact is that he has written many songs for other singers including Surma Kala for Jassi Gill and Wait for Karan Randhawa. Which other songs has Jass Manak for other singers? Find out below.

Qatal by Nishawn Bhullar & Gurlez Akhtar

Released on October 7, 2019, Jass Manak not only provided the lyrics but also composed the music for Nishawn Bhullar's Qatal. The song video follows a Punjabi couple, Gurlez Akhtar and Nishawn Bhullar and their relationship's ups and downs. Both Nishawn and Gurlez have provided the vocals for the song. The YouTube video for Jass Manak's song Qatal has been watched more than 2 million times.

Also Read | One Of Jass Manak's Songs Went On To Get Over 3 Million Views In 20 Hours, Did You Know?

Wait by Karan Randhawa

Written and composed by Jass Manak, the song Wait has been a superhit for singer Karan Randhawa. The YouTube video of the song has already received over 50 million views. The story of the song's video revolves around childhood friends and their story of eventually turning into lovers.

California by Nishawn Bhullar and Priya

Yet another hit song by Nishawn Bhullar, California, is also written by Jass Manak. The song's video follows the story of a girl who is annoyed and fed up with her boyfriend's drinking problem. The video has garnered more than 23 million views on YouTube and has received over 2,43,000 likes so far.

Also Read | Jass Manak & Maninder Buttar Controversy: What Went Down Between The Two?

Surma Kala by Jassi Gill

Panga actor and singer Jassie Gill's song Surma Kaala released on February 25, 2019, is well known among fans. But little do people know that the song's lyrics were written by Jass Manak. The video which has already garnered millions of views also stars actor and VJ Rhea Chakraborty.

Also Read | Jass Manak’s Songs That Have Crossed 100 Million Views On YouTube; See List

Naam Jatt Da by Gippy Grewal

For Gippy Grewal's album The Main Man, Jass provided the lyrics for the song Naam Jatt Da. Jass Manak also featured in the song along with Gippy. The Album was released for all fans to hear on September 21, 2020.

Also Read | Sanjeeda Shaikh Drops Sun-kissed Selfie Flaunting Her Beautiful Smile; See Photo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.